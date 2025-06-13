British-Nigerian heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has taken over the internet after arriving in Ghana

The champion boxer interacted with fans and even participated in a traditional Adowa dance, showcasing his appreciation for Ghanaian culture

Former president Akufo-Addo's daughter and other stars have commented on Anthony Joshua's video on Instagram

British-Nigerian heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has arrived in Ghana to support President Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama's, boxing event.

The highly anticipated "Battle of the Beasts" boxing event, scheduled for June 13, 2025, at the Bukom Arena, Accra.

Edwina Akufo-Addo comments on Anthony Joshua's video as he flaunts his adowa dance moves. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

The champion boxer Anthony Joshua was met with a warm and enthusiastic reception from fans and locals alike.

The style influencer looked dapper in a simple white T-shirt and matching short grey shorts while he styled her look with dark sunglasses.

The award-winning boxer humbly exchanged pleasantries with fans who were eagerly waiting for him at the Kotaka International airport in the viral video.

Edwina Akufo-Addo reacts to Anthony Joshua's video

Former President Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo and other celebrities have commented on the video that blogger GH Hyper posted on Instagram.

The chief executive officer of Nsuomunam Seafood restaurant, Edwina Akufo-Addo, who goes by the username mseddiebaybay on Instagram, used the smiling emoji with heart-shaped eyes.

According to checks by YEN.com.gh, the particular emoji means adoration, love, or extreme positivity toward a specific subject.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Sharaf Mahama meets Anthony Joshua

The founder of Legacy Rise, Sharaf Mahama, proudly welcomed Anthony Joshua to Ghana in a lovely video.

The young CEO looked dashing in a black long-sleeve shirt and matching black trousers, styled with black sunglasses.

The fight card features ten bouts, including a headline match between Ghana’s Jacob “The Beast” Dickson and American Andrew Tabiti for the WBC Africa Bridgerweight title. Another notable bout includes Abubakar Kamoko, known as Ambitious Tilapia and son of boxing legend Bukom Banku, facing Stephen Ackon.

Joshua's presence adds significant star power to the event, aiming to elevate Ghana's boxing scene and provide local fighters with international exposure.

Sharaf Mahama gives a lecture at Johns Hopkins

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sharaf Mahama, the son of President John Dramani Mahama, who participated in the 2025 Africa Business Conference as a panellist.

The Ghanaian CEO and fashion influencer attended the Johns Hopkins event wearing a specially designed ensemble.

Olubankole Wellington, a Nigerian rapper and singer better known by his stage name Banky W, was also in attendance.

