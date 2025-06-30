A new update on Kofi Boat's ongoing legal battle has emerged following his appearance at the Accra Magistrate Court on June 26, 2025

The court reportedly gave the embattled businessman and his team time for their preparations ahead of his extradition to the US

Kofi Boat's lawyers also raised a challenge about the alleged involvement in the $100 million scam

The Accra Magistrate Court has reportedly granted embattled Ghanaian businessman Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, a 10-day grace period to gather documents ahead of his impending extradition to the US.

The court made the decision during the business mogul's recent appearance in court on Thursday, June 26, 2025. According to multiple reports, his lawyers had requested 14 days to compile all the necessary documents to prepare for his extradition hearing.

During their appearance in court, Kofi Boat's lawyers explained that their client owned a legitimate frozen foods business and needed ample time to gather his business records to present before the court in the US after his extradition.

The businessman maintained his innocence and denied involvement in the alleged financial crimes.

His lawyers also challenged the widely reported $100 million figure, stating the actual amount involved was closer to $300k, which he earned through genuine business transactions.

Kofi Boat will remain in custody at the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), with his wife reportedly assisting with the gathering of business documents he and his lawyers would need for his defence when he faces a court after his extradition to the US.

The businessman had previously appeared before a District Court in Accra for his extradition hearing on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Kofi Boat's arrest and impending extradition

Kofi Boat was arrested in a joint operation between Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, June 13, 2025, for his alleged involvement in a $100 million fraud scheme.

Two other individuals, Inusah Ahmed and Derrick Van Yeboah, were also arrested in connection with the alleged crimes, while another suspect, Patrick Kwame Asare, escaped capture and is currently on the run from the authorities.

Kofi Boat, the alleged ringleader, and his accomplices have been accused by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of making about $100 million through elaborate romance scams and business email compromises (BECs) dating back to at least 2016.

The three individuals appeared before a Magistrate court on Monday, June 16, 2025, and were remanded in police custody after being apprehended by the authorities.

Kofi Boat and the other suspects are also facing extradition to the United States of America (USA) after the State Department issued a request through the US Embassy in Accra, following an indictment by a district court for the Southern District of New York.

Their arrest was facilitated by the Minister of Interior, Honourable Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, who signed an arrest warrant to authorise their detentions on March 18, 2025.

East Legon club addresses Kofi's alleged membership

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the East Legon Executive club addressed Kofi Boat's alleged membership in their group amid his arrest.

The group founded by Dr Osei Kwame Despite denied having any close ties with the embattled businessman.

The statement from the East Legon Executive club came after Afia Schwarzenegger and other Ghanaians alleged that Kofi Boat was a member of the group.

