The East Legon Executive Club has addressed rumours about Kofi Boat being a member of their elite group

The group noted that the embattled businessman had never been an official member of the club, as was speculated on social media

Kofi Boat was alleged to have been a member of the East Legon Executive Club by Afia Schwarzenegger and other Ghanaians

The elite and exclusive East Legon Executive Club has addressed rumours about embattled businessman Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat's membership in their social group.

East Legon Executive Club denies Kofi Boat’s alleged membership in their group following his arrest. Photo source: @nydjlive, @getinfomedia

In a reported conversation with renowned blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa, the leadership of the famous fitness club denied claims that the businessman was a member before his arrest for alleged financial crimes.

According to the media personality, the East Legon Executive Club, founded by business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, noted that Kofi Boat had never been an official member of the club, as it was speculated on social media.

The fitness club's dismissal of the rumours comes days after former UTV presenter Afia Schwarzenegger and other netizens alleged on their various platforms that the man Shatta Wale acknowledged as his 'godfather' had close ties with their group.

Social media users also shared old videos of Kofi Boat attending a funeral service on a football ground, where some members of the East Legon Executive Club were spotted.

Kofi Boat's arrest and extradition saga

Kofi Boat was apprehended by Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in a joint operation on Friday, June 13, 2025. He is currently facing allegations of being involved in a multi-million-dollar financial crime case.

Kofi Boat and his alleged arrested accomplices Inusah Ahmed and Derrick Van Yeboah. Photo source: @gossips24tv

Two other suspects, Inusah Ahmed and Derrick Van Yeboah, were also arrested in connection with the alleged crimes. Another suspect, Patrick Kwame Asare, escaped capture and is currently on the run from the security agencies.

Kofi Boat and his alleged accomplices are also facing extradition to the United States of America (USA) after the State Department issued a request through the US Embassy in Accra, following an indictment by a district court for the Southern District of New York.

On Friday, June 20, 2025, the embattled businessman appeared in a district court in Accra for an extradition hearing, where the case was adjourned to Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Club's remarks on Boat's membership stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ak_nyc_a.y commented:

"Eiii😂😂😂 nya Asem hwɛ … !Peter kraa denied a whole yesu 3 times na ɛnyɛ executive club. Please let the club breathe. 😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

_lady.yvone said:

"Truly, I tell you, before the rooster crows twice, you will deny me three times. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

mcboat_ken_ commented:

"He can’t be a member of that club, but of their young executives, fair enough!! I believe them 100%. 🤣."

Kofi Boat mounts challenge to FBI's case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Boat mounted a challenge to the FBI's criminal case against him.

According to reports, the embattled businessman's legal team argued in court that the US government failed to follow the proper procedures before applying to their Ghanaian counterparts for their client's extradition.

Kofi Boat's legal team also denied allegations that the businessman was involved in any fraudulent activities.

