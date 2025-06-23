Kofi Boat, the Ghanaian businessman accused of leading a $100 million cyber fraud syndicate, has challenged his extradition to the United States on procedural grounds

His legal team argued in court that the proper procedures were not followed, as the request was not authenticated by Ghana’s diplomatic mission in the U.S

Boat was arrested with two accomplices on Friday, June 13, 2025, and faces accusations of defrauding Americans between 2016 and 2023

Ghanaian businessman Kofi Boat's legal team challenged the extradition process in court, arguing that the U.S. government breached procedure.

Image credit: @cdrafrica, @ghkwaku

His legal team also stated that his businesses in America were legitimate and not fraudulent, according to an exclusive report by Ghanaian journalist Ameyaw Debrah, which provided more information from Boat's legal defence during his recent court appearance.

Kofi Boat, whose real name is Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, faces extradition from Ghana to the United States on accusations of being the ringleader of a cybercrime syndicate that defrauded American individuals and businesses out of more than $100 million between 2016 and 2023.

FBI arrests Ghanaian scammers

On Friday, June 13, 2025, a team of Ghana Police officers, in collaboration with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Interpol, arrested Kofi Boat and two others.

Inusah Ahmed, also known as Pascal, the owner of PAC Academy, was identified as one of the accomplices.

The second accomplice was only identified as Derrick Van Yeboah.

A fourth accomplice, Patrick Kwame Asare, remains on the run.

The arrests reportedly form part of a sustained push by U.S. authorities to arrest numerous fraudsters in Ghana due to their criminal activities targeting U.S citizens.

In May, another Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, aka Dada Joe Remix, was arrested for fraud.

FBI arrests and charges Ghanaian businessman, Dada Joe Remix, with wire fraud and other charges for his involvement in scamming U.S. nationals. Image credit: @ghhyper1

He was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering after being extradited from Ghana.

Kofi Boat fights extradition on fraud charges

On Friday, June 20, 2025, Kofi Boat and his two alleged accomplices appeared before the Gbese District Court for an extradition hearing.

The U.S. Department of State, via the U.S. Embassy in Accra, requested the extradition of the businessmen and their alleged accomplices from the government of Ghana.

Extradition papers signed by the Minister of Interior, Honourable Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, surfaced online following the arrest of the three.

According to Ameyaw Debrah, Kofi Boat’s legal team argued against the extradition in court, claiming the right process was not followed.

“Kofi Boat’s lawyer challenged the admissibility of the U.S. arrest warrant, arguing it had not been authenticated by Ghana’s diplomatic mission in the United States. This authentication is a legal requirement under Ghanaian law for such documents to be admissible. The magistrate has since adjourned the case to July 1st for a ruling on the matter,” Debrah wrote on Facebook.

Kofi Boat denies $100m fraud allegations

According to Ameyaw Debrah, Kofi Boat also denied claims of being involved in a $100m fraud scheme during his court appearance.

The businessman reportedly faces charges due to a business deal with a Ghanaian national who has been charged with fraud in the United States.

Kofi Boat’s lawyers reportedly argued that the deal was legitimate and that he had no other link to the criminal activities of the convicted Ghanaian.

Reactions to the post were mixed, with some Ghanaians accepting the explanation by Boat and his team, while others said the U.S. authorities would not have moved against him without evidence.

Kofi Boat’s mansion causes stir online

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Boat’s mansion and cars surfaced online in videos that sparked conversations among Ghanaians.

The videos showed the lavish life of Kofi Boat prior to his arrest for alleged fraudulent dealings.

He owned a massive mansion that towered above other homes in the neighbourhood, while his garage was filled with luxury cars that demonstrated the wealth at his command.

