Shatta Wale's associate, Kofi Boat, was reportedly arrested in a joint operation between Interpol and the FBI on Friday, June 13, 2025

The businessman and two others, were being pursued for their alleged involvement in a $100 million fraud scheme

Kofi Boat and the other suspects are reportedly set to be extradited to the US to face a court for their alleged crimes

Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, a Ghanaian businessman and associate of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has reportedly been arrested in a joint operation between Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to reports, the socialite and two other individuals were apprehended by the international law enforcement agencies on Friday, June 13, 2025, in connection with a $100 million fraud scheme involving the Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams.

Another unnamed suspect reportedly escaped arrest and is currently on the run from Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Kofi Boat, who is alleged to be the ringleader of the group, and the two suspects reportedly appeared before a Magistrate court on Monday, June 16, 2025, and were remanded in police custody as investigations continued.

The alleged suspects are also facing extradition to the United States of America (USA) after the State Department issued a request through the US Embassy in Accra, following an indictment by a district court for the Southern District of New York.

The alleged enterprise, which operated between 2016 and 2023, has reportedly been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors in the US allege that the syndicate targeted individuals and companies as part of their fraudulent activities. They allegedly impersonated company officials and used spoofed email accounts to deceive their victims into authorising wire transfers.

Kofi Boat and his accomplices also allegedly perpetrated romance scams, where they targeted elderly US citizens through dating platforms, texts, and emails and deceived them into sending large sums of money.

They also used the promise of business opportunities to lure unsuspecting victims into wiring about $100 million to them under false pretences.

On June 13, 2024, the US Embassy reportedly made a request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ghana for the alleged fraudsters' provisional arrest, with the Minister of Interior, Honourable Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, signing an arrest warrant to authorise their detentions on March 18, 2025.

Reactions to Kofi Boat's alleged arrest

