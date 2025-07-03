Patapaa's ex-wife, Liha Miller, is gearing towards a second marriage with her Nigerian boyfriend, Ikem Casey

In a TikTok video, the musician's ex-wife announced her engagement to her partner weeks after her divorce from her ex-husband was finalised

Liha Miller's engagement to her boyfriend triggered reactions from fans, who congratulated her in the comment sections

Popular Ghanaian musician Patapaa's ex-wife, Liha Miller, has announced her engagement to her Nigerian boyfriend, Ikem Casey.

The German-based content creator recently took to her official TikTok page to make the announcement and share a video of her and her fiancé celebrating their engagement after his proposal.

Liha Miller also flaunted her engagement ring as she and her soon-to-be husband, Ikem Casey, shared their excitement while sitting on their bed inside their plush room in Lagos, Nigeria.

In the caption of her social media post, she wrote:

"I said Yes 💍."

Liha Miller and Patapaa finalise divorce

Liha Miller's engagement to her Nigerian partner, Ikem Casey, comes a few weeks after her marriage to her ex-husband, Swedru-based musician Patapaa, ended after years of separation.

In an interview with blogger and road manager for Keche, Bessa GH, on Thursday, May 22, 2025, she shared that a Ghanaian court had granted her and Patapaa's request for a divorce.

Musician Patapaa and his ex-wife, Liha Miller, separated in 2022, after a year of marriage. Photo source: @patapaa_amisty, @lihamiller

She stated that she and her ex-husband had previously tied the knot at the same court in 2021. She said she was unable to participate in the divorce proceedings in Ghana due to her busy schedule and residency in Germany.

Liha Miller added that she hired a Ghanaian lawyer and another individual to represent her in court to finalise her divorce from musician Patapaa.

The couple had been separated for about three years. They got married in a beautiful traditional ceremony at the musician's hometown, Agona Swedru, in the Central Region of Ghana, after a few years of dating.

However, the couple's marriage ended a year later in 2022, with Liha leaving Ghana to return to Germany. In an interview, she explained why she and her ex-husband did not work out as she had hoped.

In 2024, she announced that she had entered a romantic relationship with her fiancé after she shared photos of them getting cosy on social media.

Since the separation, Liha has been focused on her career as a content creator and has collaborated with various Ghanaian and Nigerian comic stars to shoot skits.

The video of Liha Miller announcing her engagement to her boyfriend is below:

Fans congratulate Liha on her engagement

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media below:

Papa Blessing commented:

"Congratulations, good people 🥰."

Oluwafavour00 said:

"Congratulations."

Patapaa threatens lawsuit against his critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Patapaa threatened to sue his critics over some defamatory remarks about him on several platforms.

In a press statement released by his management, the musician warned individuals to focus positively on their talents rather than undermining others.

Patapaa's lawsuit threat against his critics triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

