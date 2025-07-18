An Indian bride caused a frenzy on social media after she surprised her Ghanaian in-laws by responding to her father in Twi during her wedding

The father of the bride humorously reassured his daughter after her Twi response, expressing support for her marriage to the Ghanaian groom

Ghanaians expressed excitement and love for the cross-continental union, with many praising the bride’s cultural embrace

An Indian bride recently surprised her Ghanaian in-laws by speaking Twi during her wedding ceremony.

In a heartwarming video that trended on social media, Hadyn, a Ghanaian man, married Shivonne, a bride from India.

The wedding received a wave of congratulatory messages and celebration from both sides, with Ghanaians especially elated by the union.

The cross-continental marriage was a beautiful display of cultural fusion.

Indian bride surprises in-laws with Twi response

One moment from the wedding caught the attention of many.

During the ceremony, the father of the bride approached Shivonne with a few questions as part of the marital rites.

He asked her in front of the guests if Hadyn was the right man for her. Shivonne responded confidently, stating that they needed to accept the guests.

However, when her father repeated the question, Shivonne surprised everyone, including her in-laws, by replying in Twi.

She said:

“Dad, woangye aa yɛ bɛ dwane,”

which roughly translates to,

"If you don’t accept him, we will run away."

The crowd erupted in laughter and applause at her response. The father of the bride, amused by her reply, assured her that there was no need to run.

He told her that if she accepted Hadyn as her husband, he and her mother would also support her decision.

He also remarked that Hadyn is a good man and would take great care of her.

Ghanaians react to Indian bride's Twi response

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions from Ghanaians who came across the video on TikTok. Some of the reactions are below.

Lessel commented:

"Beautiful couple. I love the bride's response. Girl!!! Ghana is so ready to have you. ❤️😍 💖"

Thina Donkor wrote:

"Ghanaians, they will treat you like a queen, especially when you go to their country. ❤️❤️❤️"

Cassythenursepreneur said:

"First time seeing this combo. An Indian and a Ghanaian. Must be nice. 😊"

Adelaide Quagraine said:

"Ghana style has entered her already. 😂😂😂"

Mrs Opoku commented:

"This is beautiful. Welcome to the peaceful family called Ghana.🥰🥰🥰"

Rocklyn Nora commented:

"Look at me here smiling like I won a lottery 😭😂 beautiful bride. ❤️"

Nanaama947 wrote:

"Wow, I love this combo, India 🇮🇳 and Ghana🇬🇭. First time seeing this. ❤️❤️❤️"

