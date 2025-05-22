Patapaa and his estranged Germany-based wife, Liha Miller, have officially ended their marriage

The musician's wife confirmed in a recent interview that a Ghanaian court had granted her and her husband's divorce request

Patapaa and Liha Miller separated a year after they tied the knot in a plush wedding ceremony in Agona Swedru in 2021

Popular Ghanaian musician Justice Amoa, better known as Patapaa, and his estranged Germany-based wife, Liha Miller, have officially ended their marriage.

In a phone interview with renowned blogger and road manager for Keche, Bessa GH, on Thursday, May 22, 2025, the One Corner hitmaker's spouse confirmed that she was officially a divorcee.

Liha Miller, who currently resides in Germany, shared that a Ghanaian court had granted her and Patapaa's request for a divorce. She noted that it was the same court in which she and her now ex-husband got married in 2021.

She said:

"It is that the court has approved our divorce. It is official. I am officially divorced. We did everything in Ghana. The same court where we did the marriage is the same court where we did the divorce."

She stated that due to her busy schedule and residency in Germany, she could not travel to Ghana for the entire divorce proceedings.

Liha Miller noted that she was able to hire a Ghanaian lawyer and another individual to represent her in court to finalise her split from the Swedru-based musician.

She said:

"I live in Germany, so because of my work and everything, I couldn't come to Ghana, but I had a very good lawyer. I took a lawyer in Ghana, and there was also someone who stood in for me."

Patapaa and Liha Miller's official divorce comes three years after news of their separation emerged.

Patapaa and Liha Miller's marriage

The couple married in a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony at the musician's hometown, Agona Swedru, in the Central Region of Ghana, after a few years of dating.

Patapaa and Liha Miller's wedding ceremony was attended by their close friends and relatives. A few months after their union, the Scopatumana hitmaker claimed that his wife was expecting their first child.

In an interview, the musician's wife explained why she decided to marry him. She said that, contrary to what many people accused her of, she truly loved Patapaa and decided to stick with him.

Liha said she has had to deal with many people in her DMs on social media bombarding her with questions about why she married Patapaa.

However, the couple's marriage ended a year later in 2022, with Liha Miller leaving Ghana to return to Germany. In 2024, she announced that she had entered a romantic relationship with a Nigerian man after she shared photos of them getting cosy on social media.

