Nana Agradaa's daughter Rihanna has stirred sympathy on social media after she recited a poem begging for her mother to be released from jail

The controversial preacher was imprisoned for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court after being convicted of fraud

Rihanna's emotional appeal triggered widespread sympathy on social media, although others maintained that her mother deserved her jail term

Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa’s daughter Rihanna melted hearts on social media as she begged for mercy for her mother, who has been jailed for 15 years.

The controversial televangelist, who is the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church, was convicted by an Accra Circuit Court on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement.

Her conviction occurred after she defrauded certain members of the public during a church service in 2022.

Nana Agradaa reportedly ran advertisements in the media that promised anyone who attended her church that whatever money they brought to her would be doubled.

She was accused of taking the money people brought to her, refusing to double it, and then forcing them to leave the church empty-handed.

The Accra Circuit Court 10, presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah, sentenced the preacher to 15 years in prison with hard labour on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Agradaa began serving her sentence at the Nsawam Prison on Saturday, July 5, 2025, after undergoing all the necessary administrative processes.

Nana Agradaa’s daughter pleads for mercy

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Friday, July 18, 2025, Nana Agradaa’s daughter begged for mercy for her mother to be released.

Reciting a poem she had written, Rihanna said she missed her and could not go 15 years without having her as a permanent presence in her life.

She asked for the court to intervene and let her mommy come home to her.

“Mommy is gone and I’m feeling blue. 15 years is long, what am I to do? I need my mom, her love and her care. Please can the court show mercy and spare? I’m just a kid with a heart that breaks. Seeing mommy’s photograph on the news, Youtube and papers. It makes me miss her smile, her heart and her song. I want her home where she belongs.” she recited.

Rihanna’s plea for Agradaa stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians to the video of Rihanna pleading for mercy.

maameodiifo84 said:

"Awww, hmmm. Be strong, dear."

Shantel🍑🍇🍓🌹 wrote:

"Woyale. Come home ben 😏😂."

Gee Kay style commented:

"Kafra."

HajjastrongeNpp member 12 said:

"Hmm, ooh. Allah keep you strong, my dear."

efoprosper wrote:

"Your azaaa mother!!! They will add 5 years to the 15, making it 20."

Court denies Nana Agradaa bail

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa’s bail application was denied by the Amasaman High Court.

The jailed preacher applied to be released on bail while the appeal against her 15-year jail term made its way through the courts.

Justice Richmond Osei-Hwere denied the bail application, ruling that Nana Agradaa failed to show that she had a high chance of winning her appeal.

