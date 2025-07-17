Beatz Vampire, a popular Ghanaian producer, has reportedly failed to fully compensate his Baby Mama after a break-up

Reports indicate that the lady cheated on him, prompting him to immediately call off their relationship

However, the mother of the lady who felt her daughter was treated unfairly has made some demands and reported Beatz to the ancestors after he failed to fully comply

A popular Ghanaian music producer, Beatz Vampire, has found himself in trouble with his baby mama's mother after allegedly refusing to fully compensate his ex-partner following their breakup.

The woman, angered by Beatz’s failure to “properly compensate” her daughter, reportedly invoked ancestral and spiritual curses upon him.

Speaking in a brief interview on Nhyira FM, the former mother-in-law confirmed that she had taken the matter to the gods, although she declined to reveal specific details about the rituals performed.

Who is Beatz Vampire?

Beatz Vampire, born Peter Asare-Bediako, is an established music producer who has produced many hit songs in Ghana and beyond, at just 27 years old.

Some of his works include Olivetheboy's Good Sin, KiDi's I Lied, Shatta Wale's Hajia Bintu, Mr Drew's Mood, among others.

Despite his successful career, Beatz has been embroiled in controversy after being accused by his ex-girlfriend's mother of failing to fulfil compensation demands following their breakup.

Watch the video of Beatz's parents at Nhyira FM below:

Beatz's family drags ex-in-law to Nhyira FM

Beatz's worried family contacted Nhyira FM to make a case and help revoke the curse invoked by his ex-mother-in-law.

In a video interview, Beatz’s mother explained that the producer and his ex-girlfriend had been in a relationship for some time and share a child.

However, the relationship ended after the lady allegedly cheated on him, which led Beatz to lose interest.

Beatz himself was called into the show and confirmed the infidelity. He explained that he had promised to buy his then-pregnant partner an iPhone 16 as a push gift after she safely delivered their baby.

He fulfilled the promise and purchased the phone during a tour in Europe. However, while transferring data from her old phone to the new one, he reportedly discovered chats between her and both her ex-boyfriend and another man. This discovery prompted him to end the relationship.

Following the breakup, the woman’s mother demanded compensation. Initially, she requested GH₵300,000, but after negotiations, the amount was reduced to GH₵50,000.

She also asked Beatz to rent an apartment for her daughter and their baby, as well as to buy a television and other household items.

Beatz reportedly paid ₵30,000 and secured an apartment for them, but failed to buy the television or pay the remaining ₵20,000.

This angered the former mother-in-law, who later sent an audio message stating she had cursed him. She warned that the curse would remain unless Beatz fulfilled the rest of the compensation.

