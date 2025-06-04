The management of Patapaa has condemned the trend of celebrities and fans talking ill about the musician on social media

The singer who has strongly lashed out at some of his colleagues in their past says he's willing to consider legal action

His letter, which the management described as its final notice to his' haters', has garnered significant traction on social media

Popular Ghanaian musician Justice Amoa, better known as Patapaa, has opened up about the trend of degrading comments from some celebrities and fans targeted at him.

Patapaa's management issues a warning to detractors. Photo source: PatapaaAmisty

Source: Facebook

The One Corner hitmaker shared a statement from his management on his official social media accounts on June 4 condemning the behaviour.

"One Corner Management issues this notice with a heavy heart and deep disappointment: It has become common practice for individuals, whether popular or not, to speak negatively about our artist both privately and publicly. Through this press release, we wish to highlight the harm continuously inflicted upon the Patapaa brand," the press release established.

"Management will pursue legal action against anyone who continues to defame Patapaa. We believe in the support of the Almighty Creator of the Universe, who will continue to uplift and sustain the Patapaa brand regardless of negative intentions," Patapaa's One Corner management added.

Creativity thrives uniquely in each individual. We encourage everyone to focus positively on their own talents rather than undermining others. Consider this notice our final warning.

Patapaa's estranged wife confirms their official divorce

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Patapaa's estranged wife, Liha Miller, confirmed that she and the musician had officially ended their marriage and gone their separate ways years after they had separated.

In an interview, the Germany-based socialite shared that her marriage had been dissolved by a Ghanaian judge.

Liha Miller also added that her legal team and another individual represented her throughout the entire process.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh