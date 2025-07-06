Ghanaian artist manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly called Bullgod, has blasted King Palula in a viral video

The entertainment critic claimed King Paluta's career had ended after he insulted a fan at an event

Some social media users have commented on Bullgod's candid view on King Paluta on Facebook

Ghanaian entertainment critic Bullgod has issued a pointed critique of the emerging musician King Paluta following a controversial incident at the All-White Boat Party in London.

During the event, which took place on June 29, 2025, King Paluta paused his performance to unleash a barrage of insults aimed at a female guest in the audience, expressing his frustration over her apparent disinterest in his act.

Bullgod says King Paluta's music career will vanish for 88 years.

Source: Instagram

Bullgod criticises King Paluta on UTV

This incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing significant attention and sparking debate about the artist's professionalism.

In a subsequent discussion on United Television on July 5, 2025, Bullgod did not hold back, emphasising that King Paluta’s outburst exemplified a lack of maturity and professionalism.

He remarked,

“That is why he was underground for 15 years, and he will go back for another 88 years."

Bullgod also aimed at the broader celebrity culture in Ghana, which he argues often leads artists to become deluded by fame.

“From day one, we hype them up, place them in luxurious cars they've never driven before, and surround them with beautiful women and flashy clothes. They forget it’s all an illusion and start to believe they are actual stars."

The Facebook video is below:

King Paluta insults a fan

Returning to the incident involving King Paluta, Bullgod questioned the musician's decision to focus his ire on one individual in a crowd of hundreds.

He suggested that such drama could have been avoided had King Paluta received adequate training and mentoring in his craft.

“If you really know your craft, you won’t bother with that… why was he fixated on that one person? Where are these people getting their training from?”

The YouTube video is below:

Bullgod comments on Kofi Boat's arrest

Bullgod also weighed in on the recent arrest of Ghanaian businessman Isaac Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The arrest occurred on June 13, 2025, during a coordinated operation with Interpol, where Kofi Boat was apprehended alongside two other individuals, including Inusah Ahmed, due to their alleged involvement in a substantial $100 million fraud scheme.

Bullgod expressed confidence that time would reveal the truth behind Boat's arrest, suggesting that the circumstances surrounding it are more complex than they currently appear.

The Facebook video is below:

