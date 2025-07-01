Nigerian musician Innocent Idibia, popularly called 2Face or 2Baba, has stated in a viral video that men are not supposed to be with one woman

The former husband of Annie Ibidia gave a detailed explanation to support his argument in the trending video

Some social media users have blasted the African Queen hitmaker for making such statements on X

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, widely known as 2Baba, has ignited a heated debate on social media following a thought-provoking remark made during a recent podcast appearance.

In a video shared on X on June 30, 2025, 2Baba boldly asserted that men are not biologically constructed for sexual exclusivity to one woman.

2Face argues that men are not supposed to be with one woman in a viral video. Photo credit: @annieidibia.

2Face supports cheating partners

Music icon 2Face elaborated on the complexities of love and fidelity, suggesting that while a man can harbour deep affection and profound respect for a single partner, maintaining sexual fidelity to just one woman poses significant challenges.

"In terms of bedroom matters , it is impossible for a man to be with just one woman. His heart, love, and respect can undoubtedly belong to one woman, but in the bedroom men are not inherently designed to commit to just one. A man can genuinely love a woman wholly, but remaining exclusively faithful is a different matter."

2Face talks about polygamous marriages

2Baba further posited that men possess an innate inclination towards polygamy. He argued that many relationship troubles, including heartbreak and emotional turmoil, could be dramatically reduced if society were more accepting of polygamous arrangements.

"What I’m stating is grounded in biology, and anyone who wishes to challenge me is welcome to do so. This is a reality, and we must acknowledge it. A substantial amount of heartbreak and unnecessary stress would evaporate if we simply embraced this straightforward truth."

Ghanaians blast 2Face Idibia on X

The comments have since sparked a flurry of mixed reactions online. While a segment of users criticised the 'African Queen' hitmaker for allegedly endorsing immorality and infidelity, others rallied in support of his perspective, finding resonance in his views.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@SeniorWayz stated:

"Confidence in indiscipline is wild. A great musician with terrible morals…you really can’t have it all."

@Amy_beke stated:

"Only a disciplined and God fearing man sticks to one woman."

@mfckr_eth stated:

"White man gets rich and finds a side quest like climbing Mount Everest or visiting the North Pole but a black man gets rich, he needs several women,STDs and alcohol to make him poor again."

@dreyszn stated:

"Where did he put this thought when he sang African queen."

@SpiceChief001 stated:

"I strictly doubt this apart from my girlfriend, my course rep and my bestie, I don't have affair with any other woman."

The X video is below

2Face Idibia announces his divorce online

Musician 2Baba has officially announced his separation from his wife, Annie Macaulay, after 13 years of marriage. He shared this poignant revelation on social media, emphasising his desire to keep his followers informed, despite not being beholden to share such personal matters.

In a heartfelt and now-deleted Instagram video, the artist, known for hits like "If Love Is A Crime," conveyed his message:

"This thing I have to say is short but also long… Annie Macaulay and I have been separated for a while now and have currently filed for divorce. I will grant a press release soon to share my story—not because it’s anyone’s right to know my personal life, but because I love my people, and I need them to know my innocence or offence. Stay blessed, my people. I love you all."

Reports indicated that 2Baba and Annie's relationship blossomed from a friendship that began in 1999, evolving into a romantic partnership over the years.

Annie first garnered widespread recognition in 2004 after featuring in 2Baba's iconic music video for "African Queen."

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Isabella, into the world in 2008, marking the beginning of their family journey.

2Face Idibia and his family celebrate his daughter's birthday. Photo credit: @annieidibia.

Annie Ibibia models in elegant outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Annie Idibia, the beautiful ex-wife of 2Face Idibia, who looked stylish in sophisticated attire for her most recent picture sessions.

The Netflix's Young, Famous & African star wore expensive designer ensembles and matching designer high heels.

Some social media users have commented on the famous Nigerian style influencer's choice of hairstyle to complete her look.

