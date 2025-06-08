Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty and Bullgod have caused a stir with their dance moves

The host of United Showbiz and artiste manager Bullgod looked overly excited as they saw each other in the studio

Some social media users have commented on the trending video as Empress Gifty impressed with her dance moves

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has inspired many fashion lovers with her look on the United Showbiz programme.

The Watch hitmaker, who won the Traditional Song of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, flaunted her curves in a skintight dress.

Empress and Bullgod cause a stir with their dance moves on United Showbiz. Photo credit: @utv.

Empress Gifty looked splendid in a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup that complemented her skin tone.

Some social media users are unhappy with the media personality for dancing with one of her male pundits, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, during the live show.

Others have also described the trending video as a beautiful dance video between two friends who have great respect for each other.

Empress Gifty gets cosy with Bullgod

Some social media users have blasted Empress Gifty for dancing with artiste manager Bullgod on live TV. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

abrafi_dear stated:

"How can a whole married woman and gospel musician be doing this on a live show."

Mamaafricatv stated:

"Mmo ka hoo bi na agra kasa pii no oo hmm."

mz_marylynn stated:

"Show some respect to your husband tho he may not complain but he deserves that respect."

mzz.herty stated:

"When is Mz Gee resuming? Because this is embarrassing."

akosuaappiah stated:

"they are trying so hard to replace Nana ama but is still not working 😂😂😂."

_eiiroger

"TV so mpo nie 😂."

osikanii_247 stated:

"In times like this we miss Agradaa😂."

mhizzmens_ahbediako stated:

"It's just a hug, come on guys."

aaa. amoah stated:

"Where is Mz Gee, we miss the professional relationship. This is too much. Professional relationship doesn't mean you get to do any thing😮😮😮😮."

afoak_waemelia stated:

"I will definitely stop watching united showbiz because of Empress Gifty,so nobody can’t tell this woman she’s doing too much ahh 😦 😢."

dina.ansah.587 stated:

"If you give too much freedom for women this what happen."

mallamboy2g5 stated:

"Eiii . Married woman of God paa nie . We di3 here we Dey."

The Instagram video is below:

Empress Gifty wins an award

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Empress Gifty Adorye has been honoured with the Celebrity Impact Female Artiste of the Year award.

The talented and eloquent media personality flaunted her plaque during the most-watched entertainment show on Saturday as she thanked the organisers for the recognition.

The Instagram video is below:

Old photo of Empress Gifty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gospel singer Empress Gifty, who has won awards, and has stirred some controversy with her makeup in an old picture.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in a stylish African print dress and elegant hairstyle at a fashion show.

Some social media users expressed conflicting opinions on the throwback photos that celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah posted on Instagram.

