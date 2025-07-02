A video showing Muslims in Ghana dancing to popular gospel tunes alongside some Christians has gone viral on social media

The Muslims, who attended the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, danced joyfully as other attendees looked on

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the adorable video

An incident that happened at one of the centres where the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving took place on July 1, 2025, has gone viral on social media.

This comes after some Muslims, who were present at the event to observe the day, decided to take the dance floor while Christians were having their praise session.

With each of them wearing a thobe and waving a small Ghana flag, they joined the Christians in dropping energetic dance moves as the singer thrilled the audience with gospel tunes.

The atmosphere became charged when the musician began singing "Yesu ni Wangu wa Uzima wa Milele," a song made popular around the world by Congolese gospel artist Papa Henri Mujala Sebene.

The Muslims, who knew the song too well, danced in sync with the rhythm. One of them also sang the lyrics of the song with joy at the event.

The adorable video, which highlights the harmony and peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians, has gone viral on social media and was captioned:

"Ghana’s peace needs to be studied by the United Nations. Muslims dancing to praise songs at Ghana’s National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service, currently taking place at the State House."

Reactions to Muslims dancing to Christian songs:

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed joy over what happened at the event grounds.

FLORENCE 1939 stated:

"The best part for them is to turn to JESUS; He is our Savior. JESUS IS GOD. NOTHING HAS CHANGED FROM THE BEGINNING."

Sunday reacted:

"We love ourselves in the whole world. Our relationship with our Muslim brothers and sisters is unpredictable. I’m a proud Christian, and most of my friends are Muslim, and I love them. To mention a few: Osman, Muda, Razak, Muniru Alhassan, Suadic (my boss, operations manager), Bassit, Suley, Sumaila, Surag, this one I call him uncle."

Uppity African added:

"In some years to come, Ghanaians will intermarry beyond religious lines but on good morals. God bless our homeland, Ghana."

AJBILLS opined:

"Don’t be fooled; no politician has our interest. They only think about themselves. The earlier we know this, the better for us. I come in peace."

Godzoe wrote:

"Oh, not in my country. I wish it could happen, but I don't know what went wrong. Though I’m enjoying my stay in Ghana."

Traditionalists seek National Prayer Day inclusion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group dubbed the Africa Development Council has complained about the exemption of Ghana’s traditional religions from the maiden National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

The council had raised some concerns, urging President John Mahama to reconsider the new holiday's focus on Islam and Christianity and thus recognise the country's traditional beliefs.

