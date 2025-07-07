Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has spoken about her ideal man

The chief executive officer of Delay Foods publicly stated the type of man she wants to date on the Delay Show

Some social media users have commented on TV host Delay's video, which has become the talk of the town on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay has made her romantic preferences clear during a recent episode of her entertainment show.

The announcement came after a guest, Quency Official, reported that his girlfriend, Theresah Akosua Dickson, was unhappy with a close encounter he had with TV host Delay at a public event in February 2025.

TV host Delay on her ideal man

In a candid moment, TV host Delay aimed to dispel any misconceptions regarding her relationship with Quency Official, who is known for his good looks and intelligence.

“I want you to be rest assured that he is a very handsome guy,” she said, locking eyes with Akosua. “But I have my type. Anyone who knows me understands that I have a preference for tall and skinny men.”

Her statement drew chuckles and nods from the many social media users, highlighting her unique personality and unapologetic honesty.

Quency Official announces his breakup on TV

This news followed Quency Official’s account of his recent breakup with Theresah Akosua Dickson, which occurred just three weeks prior after a six-month relationship.

He shed light on their struggles, mentioning that Theresah's jealousy and protectiveness were significant obstacles, deterring him from collaborating with other female influencers in the industry.

“The video I shot with you on February 14th at the Nasco event turned into quite the ordeal,” he recounted. “She became upset about the way I hugged you, and when I explained that I admired you and it was our first meeting, her issue was the tightness of the hug. In her frustration, she even took to social media to broadcast the moment live.”

TV Delay shares her success story

TV host Delay captivated her audience with her remarkable life story, illustrating her journey from hardship to success.

Recently, the award-winning media personality took to social media to share her inspiring narrative, filled with resilience and hope.

In an emotional post, Delay reflected on her challenging beginnings, recounting how she transformed her life after experiencing homelessness.

She stated how her entrepreneurial spirit led to the establishment of her thriving food business, Delay Foods, which now boasts ten delectable variants.

"It feels like just yesterday when I couldn’t afford a decent meal. Today, the small food business I started, Delay Foods, has flourished with ten delicious offerings! And we are just getting started," she shared with her followers. “I remember the days when I had nowhere to go and was lost in life. I’m sitting here right now, feeling overwhelmed with gratitude for God’s mercy in my life. Don’t give up on yourself. Help is coming.”

Delay's powerful message resonated deeply with her audience, serving as a reminder that perseverance can lead to a brighter future, no matter how dire the circumstances may seem.

TV host Delay slays on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media star Deloris Frimpong Manso, who donned two chic outfits for the 2025 birthday photoshoot.

The stylish female celebrity, also known as Delay, looked radiant in flawless makeup and an elegant hairstyle to enhance her look.

Wesley Kesse and Dulcie Boateng, and other influencers have commented on TV host Delay's photos on Instagram.

