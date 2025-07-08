Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa emotionally recounted allegedly experiencing maltreatment from a nurse after delivering her second child in the US

In a video narrating her ordeal, Asantewaa claimed the nurse refused to help her physically and kept applying sanitiser while avoiding her

Her video stirred empathetic responses from Ghanaians, most of whom slammed the nurse and shared kind words of support for Asantewaa

Ghanaian TikTok creator Asantewaa has claimed that she suffered racism from a nurse at the US hospital where she gave birth to her second child.

In an emotional video shared to her TikTok account, Asantewaa narrated her suffering at the hands of the nurse, whom she accused of racism for ostensibly refusing to help her despite being in distress.

She said after her delivery, she needed some help from a nurse to get up from her bed, but when she rang for help, her nurse simply stood some distance from her and refused to approach her.

Asantewaa claimed the nurse simply watched her and tried to give her instructions on what to do, rather than physically helping her.

She said the nurse kept applying sanitiser to her hands. The TikToker claimed that the nurse in question did not want to come into contact with her skin.

The Ghanaian content creator shed tears in recounting the purported traumatic experience and said she had never gone through anything like that before.

Asantewaa shared the video on TikTok on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, and noted in her caption that she had put the dark incident behind her and feels much better now.

The TikTok video of Asantewaa narrating her experience is below.

Asantewaa welcomes second child

Popular TikTok star Asantewaa was reported to have welcomed a new child in the United States of America on Tuesday, July 8.

She initially shared a video of herself and her brother, Kay Verli, at the maternity ward, as they prepared to welcome her new baby.

Asantewaa later shared a video of herself on TikTok stories, singing and celebrating in the hospital washroom with her belly looking smaller, indicating she had delivered.

The TikTok video of Asantewaa preparing to welcome her second child in the hospital is below.

Ghanaians react to Asantewaa’s alleged racism experience

Social media users shared messages of support in response to Asantewaa’s video narrating how she suffered an alleged racist experience.

YEN.com.gh gathered some responses below.

Lickiss👄🌹✅🙏🏽👀🧠🦾💄 said:

"This video must go viral. 👀👀👀"

MaameK wrote:

"If you haven’t experienced a racist, you will never understand. 🥹💔 I had an encounter with racists as a child, and it was hell!!! Sorry, dear. 🥺🫂🥰"

arkosuah_younglove commented:

"Sorryyy 🥺, by the time baby three will be on her way, I will be there with you, for you, and you will love that. 😩So sorryyyyyy 😭"

jenny1🥰😍💞❤️ wrote:

"I’m crying because I had the same experience when I had my son, gosh, it was so painful that I don’t wish it for anyone… but the funny thing is I paid the nurse back."

Asantewaa finally shows son’s face

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa showed her son Mystery’s face publicly for the first time.

Asantewaa celebrated her birthday on June 1, 2025, and to mark the day, shared photos showing her first child’s face.

Social media users expressed excitement to see Mystery's face for the first time and gushed about how handsome he looked.

