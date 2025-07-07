A newly qualified Ghanaian nurse shared her job search struggles after completing national service

She posted an emotional video on TikTok, saying she had written eight applications without feedback

Her honest appeal sparked support and advice from fellow nurses who are facing similar challenges

A newly qualified nurse in Ghana has shared a heartfelt message online about the harsh realities of life after completing the National Service Scheme (NSS).

A newly trained nurse becomes heartbroken after experiencing life after NSS. Photo credit: @aggie200115tiktok (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on her TikTok page, the young nurse, identified with the username @aggie200115tiktok, candidly spoke about her ongoing search for a job since completing her national service.

Her message resonated deeply with many in the healthcare field who find themselves in similar circumstances. She spoke about the difficulty she has had securing a decent job after a month of job hunting.

Nurse questions the next step after NSS

She decided to ask her colleagues how they navigate life after the one-year mandatory national service. In her words:

"Wait, don't scroll. My dear rotational nurses, how is life after national service?"

She continued:

“To me, it's not easy, oh. I've hunted for a job for, like, a month now, and I've not heard from any of them. I've written about eight applications, and I've not heard from any of them too.”

A Ghanaian nurse tells her story and breaks down as job applications go unanswered for a month. Photo credit: Getty Images. (for illustration purposes)

Source: Getty Images

Wearing her nurse uniform, she added that she was on her way to deliver another job application at the time of recording but admitted that her hopes were low.

"I don't even have faith in it that they are going to call me," she confessed.

The nurse's emotional honesty struck a chord, especially as she appealed to her peers to share how they were coping. She again asked her colleagues how they were coping after the national service.

"Am I the only person going through this? Or is it a general thing?" she asked. “Please, if you're going through the same thing, kindly let me know how you are surviving, because me, I'm fed up.”

She captioned her post:

“Newly qualified nurses and midwives who have completed their training.”

Watch the video below.

Reactions to nurse's job struggles after NSS

Her story has sparked important conversations about the plight of young graduates in Ghana and the need for systemic solutions to bridge the gap between NSS and employment. Some of the comments are below.

Edinam🦋🥰 said:

"Hmmmm sister you are not alone ooo."

Glamshair_by_flora commented:

"I sell wigs after rotation, and it’s not a bad decision. Start a business even if it’s small."

Maamesefah said:

"'Hmmm, it’s not easy ooo my sister 😂😂😂 I went for several interviews, and guess what? The salary is nothing to write home about."

Prilla75 wrote:

"For the home care, search for an express nanny agency on TikTok and pick their number."

Nurse raises concerns over misuse of uniforms

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian nurse took to social media and raised concerns over the inappropriate use of nurses' uniforms by non-professionals.

She shared a video where she stated that the use of uniforms by 'ordinary people' undermines the dignity of the profession.

