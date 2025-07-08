Social media personality Asantewaa has reportedly welcomed her second child, Nhyira, abroad

The popular TikToker shared a video of herself and her brother, Kay Verli, at a medical facility in the US

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to congratulate Asantewaa after the news of her childbirth emerged on social media

Popular Ghanaian social media personality Martina Dwamena, popularly known as Asantewaa, has reportedly welcomed her second child, Nhyira, abroad.

The popular socialite recently took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself and her brother, Kay Verli, at the maternity ward preparing to welcome her new baby.

Asantewaa later shared a video of herself on TikTok stories, singing and celebrating in the hospital's washroom with her belly looking smaller.

Several months ago, rumours of the social media personality being pregnant emerged on social media. She later confirmed the news by flaunting her big baby bump in a video of her trying on different clothes she ordered from Shein as she spent time in the US with her brother, Kay Verli, and first son, Mystery.

US-based Ghanaian TikToker Obaa Cee also confirmed Asantewaa's pregnancy during their hangout at a local lounge in a video on social media.

In the footage, she chanted appellations to Asantewaa as she danced, joking that her moves would strengthen the baby in the young woman's womb.

In recent months, the TikToker has also shared moments from her pregnancy journey in videos on her social media platforms.

Asantewaa and husband welcome their first child

In 2024, Asantewaa confirmed that she and her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen, had welcomed their first child, Mystery, after over five years of marriage.

However, for over a year, she kept the child's identity hidden from her millions of followers on social media. In June 2025, she celebrated her 31st birthday by sharing photos of herself with her son, Mystery, in her arms.

In a particular picture, Asantewaa unveiled her son's face for the first time as he sat on her lap. She wrapped her arms around him and smiled while resting her head.

The video of Asantewaa preparing to welcome her second child in the hospital is below:

Fans congratulate Asantewaa on welcoming second child

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Asantewaaaaaba commented:

"Congratulations mommy asantewaaaaa🥳🎉🎊👏🍾."

Dzifa wrote:

"Congratulations are in order 🙌 💃 hallelujah. Praise God 👏 Abba, we are grateful 🙏 always 💃💃💃."

MISS_TESSA commented:

"At the right time, I, the Lord, will honour you in the most unexpected places and times 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉he makes all things beautiful in his time indeed 😫❤️. May your testimony be a point of contact for ladies who cry because of relatable issues 🙏🏾."

Sweet Bella said:

"Congratulations, dear sis, only Jesus has power over your life. May the good lord protect your children."

Asantewaa bonds with son during exercise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa bonded with her son during an exercise at their residence in the US.

In a video, the social media personality and her son worked out on a treadmill in her home, as she was unable to go to the gym because of her pregnancy.

The footage of Asantewaa's bonding session with her son triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

