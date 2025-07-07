Helen Dzameshie, a midwife in Sekuase, was rewarded after she helped a pregnant woman deliver her baby on a remote farm path

The mother went into sudden labour on her way to Sekesua Health Centre, but Helen rushed to the scene in time with no ambulance or medical gear

Upon hearing of her bravery, a Krobo support group rewarded her courage and service with a brand-new motorcycle and a cash gift

A Krobo support group has celebrated the heroic efforts of Helen Dzameshie, a midwife in Sekuase, after she successfully delivered a baby on a farm path in the absence of transport and medical infrastructure.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Dzameshie rushed to the aid of a pregnant woman who had reportedly gone into labour unexpectedly while walking toward the Sekesua Health Centre.

Despite the remote location and lack of facilities, the midwife managed to stabilise both the mother and the newborn. The incident reportedly took place in the Upper Manya Krobo District.

Midwife rewarded for delivering baby in farm

Moved by her selflessness, a local Krobo support group led by Mr Adolf Nomo presented her with a brand-new motorcycle and a cash donation.

The group stated on Instagram that the gesture was to improve her mobility in the area and to encourage her ongoing dedication.

"On Behalf of the Krobo Support Group, we donated a brand new motorcycle to Madam HELEN DZAMESHIE to enhance her movements in the village and also to encourage her," the post read.

In a video posted on IG, Helen narrated how she managed to deliver a baby safely in the middle of nowhere.

She disclosed that after she had received the call about the pregnant woman on the farm, she immediately ran into the clinic, picked up the needed tools, and went to the exact location.

She added that both the mother and child were healthy, with no complications, as they were discharged the next day.

Serving a rural community of over 12,000 people, including nearly 3,000 women of reproductive age, Helen is often the only line of defence for pregnant women in need.

According to Helen, this was not the first time she was delivering a child in an unconventional environment, as she has on numerous occasions in the past found herself helping expectant mothers in various places such as the farm, their homes or on the road.

In her words:

“This was actually my fifth time delivering outside the health facility."

Her experience in handling such emergency situations has earned her respect both within her field and outside.

The story of her deed was shared by a journalist from Upper Manya Krobo and posted on social media. Many Ghanaians have shown their support by offering financial support in any way they can.

Reactions as midwife Helen Dzemashie gifted motorbike

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on social media. Some of the comments are below.

Royalbee_honey commented:

"The joy in her heart shows she entered the profession with passion too.😍😍😍God bless you and your generation entirely."

Stellathe_star77 said:

"Her smile alone can heal a sick patient. ❤️🙌"

Adjoah_shaki wrote:

"I'm smiling in praise."

Setie_a commented:

"God bless nurses."

