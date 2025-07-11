Patapaa's ex-wife, Liha Miller, has officially become a married woman for the second time

The German-Turkish content creator married her Nigerian fiancé, Ikem Casey, in a private court ceremony

Liha Miller's wedding came weeks after she and Patapaa officially got divorced after years of separation

Popular Ghanaian musician Patapaa's ex-wife, Liha Miller, has tied the knot with her Nigerian fiancé, Ikem Casey.

Patapaa’s ex-wife, Liha Miller, ties the knot with her Nigerian fiancé after her official divorce. Photo source: @lihamiller

The German-Turkish content creator recently took to her official TikTok page to confirm that she had moved on after her divorce and gotten married again for the second time.

Liha Miller shared photos of herself and her new husband from their court wedding. From the photos, the newlywed couple looked happy as they celebrated their union inside the courtroom and on the beach.

In the caption of her social media post, Patapaa's ex-wife expressed her excitement at getting married to her fiancé and pledged to remain by his side until their demise.

She wrote:

"Till Death Do Us Apart My Odogwu."

Recently, Liha Miller announced that she had gotten engaged to Ikem Casey. She shared a video of her and her then-fiancé celebrating their engagement after his proposal and also flaunted her engagement ring.

Liha and Patapaa's official divorce

Liha Miller and her new husband, Ikem Casey's wedding comes a few weeks after she and the Swedru-based musician Patapaa officially divorced after years of separation.

Patapaa and Liha Miller, who got married in 2021 recently got divorced after years of separation. Photo source: Patapaa GH

In an interview with blogger and road manager for music duo Keche, Bessa GH, on Thursday, May 22, 2025, she shared that a Ghanaian court had granted her and Patapaa's request for a divorce.

Liha Miller stated that she and her ex-husband had previously tied the knot at the same court in 2021. According to her, she was unable to participate in the divorce proceedings in Ghana due to her busy schedule and current residency in Germany.

Liha Miller added that she hired a Ghanaian lawyer and another individual to represent her in court to finalise her divorce from musician Patapaa. The couple had been separated for about three years.

Liha and Patapaa's marriage and separation

They got married in a beautiful traditional ceremony at the musician's hometown, Agona Swedru, in the Central Region of Ghana, after a few years of dating.

However, the couple's marriage ended a year later in 2022, with Liha leaving Ghana to return to Germany. In an interview, she explained why she and her ex-husband did not work out as she had hoped.

In 2024, she announced that she had entered a romantic relationship with her fiancé after she shared photos of them getting cosy on social media.

The photos from Liha Miller's wedding with her Nigerian fiancé are below:

Reactions to Liha Miller's second marriage

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nanya David Family commented:

"Congratulations dear."

Lovely King356 said:

"I just met Patapaa yesterday ohh."

BLACK Eye wrote:

"From GH to Naija."

