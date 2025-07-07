President Jerry John Rawlings's son, Kimathi Rawlings, has officially become a married man

The late president's son married his beautiful wife with his mother and some of his siblings in attendance

Scenes from the highly private ceremony between Kimathi and his caucasian wife have surfaced on social media

Kimathi Rawlings, the only son of the late Jerry John Rawlings, has tied the knot with his beautiful white wife.

The highly private ceremony was attended by the groom's mother, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

His siblings, including Dr Zanetor Rawlings, the MP for the Korle Klottey constituency, were also spotted at the wedding.

It's unclear where and when the wedding happened. The first video from the couple's elegant wedding surfaced on July 7, 2025. It was published by Asaase Radio on social media.

Kimathi Rawlings was seen in a white Agbada while his wife opted for a stylish wedding gown.

The guests in attendance comprised some caucasians believed to be from the new Rawlings bride's side. Others were spotted wearing rich Kente outfits.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the couple was captured dancing to Kidi's infectious hit single Odo.

Amina appears at Rawlings' birthday party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amina Rawlings appeared at her late father Jerry John Rawlings' 78th memorial birthday party on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

She and her brother, Kimathi Rawlings, received a great reception as they arrived at the NDC headquarters for the event with political figures.

Amina Rawlings' appearance at her late father's birthday party triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh