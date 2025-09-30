Diana Asamoah has reacted to the recent warning from Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah to the NPP over her and other party members' conduct

In a video, the gospel musician also blamed the Philadelphia Movement leader for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's defeat in the 2024 elections

Diana Asamoah also made a worrying prediction regarding the future of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has intensified her ongoing public feud with pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah following his recent warning to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In recent months, the musician, a well-known member of the NPP, has embarked on an online campaign to expose Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, whom she accused of being a charlatan and playing a role in the demise of her sister.

She alleged that the Philadelphia Movement leader's teachings led her sister to ignore her conventional medicine and rely on his "magical" sobolo during her battle with diabetes, which eventually led to her demise.

In a sermon delivered to his congregation on Sunday, September 28, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah complained about the constant criticisms he had received from the gospel music star and other NPP communicators.

He called on the main opposition party to bring their communicators and the gospel singer into order. He also threatened not to help the NPP secure victory in the 2028 general elections.

The video of Stephen Adom Kyei Duah warning the NPP about Diana Asamoah and their other communicators' conduct is below:

Diana Asamoah blames Kyei-Duah for Bawumia's defeat

Speaking on her morning show on Angel 102.9 FM, Diana Asamoah accused Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah of being an "Antichrist" over his alleged penchant to engage in unnecessary fights with people.

She alleged that the founder of the Believers Worship Centre had never preached the word of God to his congregation in his church.

Diana Asamoah also blamed Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's massive defeat to President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections.

According to her, she immediately realised that the former Vice President would lose the elections after the controversial prophet covered his head with a prayer shawl during his visit to the church before the 2024 general elections.

The gospel musician also claimed that Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and his members failed to wash the prayer shawl, and as such, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia developed catarrh when he got home after the visit.

She said:

"When I saw the prayer shawl being placed on Dr Bawumia's head, I said that we (the NPP) had already lost the election. They had never washed it before putting it on Bawumia's head. He got catarrh when he got to his house."

Diana Asamoah also questioned why some of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's associates, like Dennis Miracles and Anthony Karbo, failed to reach out to her and secure some prayer shawls she had brought from Israel.

The gospel singer also claimed that Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church would collapse by 2028 and that he had already begun losing his relevance in the media space.

The videos of Diana Asamoah blasting Stephen Adom Kyei over his warning to the NPP are below:

Adom Kyei's alleged church members storm Pottersville

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some alleged members of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church took an unexpected trip to the Pottersville church in Accra to protest against its leader, Bishop Sam Owusu.

In a video, the angry members were seen causing commotion on the premises of the church after they arrived.

Some personnel from the Ghana Police Service later arrived at the Pottersville church to calm the situation down.

