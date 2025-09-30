Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has vowed to make the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lose the 2028 general elections in Ghana

The man of God complained bitterly over the party allowing gospel singer Diana Asamoah and other communicators to attack him

Adom Kyei Duah's vow stirred mixed reactions, with many Ghanaians doubting his claim that he could cause the NPP to lose an election

Ghanaian man of God Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has grabbed attention online after vowing to make the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lose the 2028 elections.

In a sermon delivered to his congregation on September 28, Adom Kyei Duah complained about the constant bashing he received from gospel musician Diana Asamoah and other NPP communicators.

Diana Asamoah, who is closely affiliated with the NPP, has accused the popular man of God of being a charlatan and playing a role in her sister’s death.

She claimed that his teachings led her sister to ignore her conventional medicine when she had diabetes and relied on his ‘magical’ sobolo, which proved fatal.

Below is a Twitter video of Diana Asamoah discussing her feud with Adom Kyei Duah.

Adom Kyei Duah warns NPP

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the founder and leader of the Believer’s Worship Centre, also known as the Philadelphia Movement, called on the NPP to bring their communicators and the gospel singer to order.

“Look at this evangelist who is representing the NPP and who constantly attacks me. So if she's representing the NPP and doing that, what Philadelphia member do you think would vote for the party?” he said.

Adom Kyei Duah added that if the attacks continue, he would not help the party to win the 2028 general elections, leading to their loss.

“What haven't your communicators said about me? To date, they continue to attack me. So when it's time for the next election, you'd better go ask for permission from your evangelist before you come and ask for my prayers,” he added.

The TikTok video of Adom Kyei Duah warning the NPP is below.

Reactions to Adom Kyei’s vow against NPP

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Adom Kyei Duah vowing to stop the NPP from winning political power.

Nhyiraba Jayson said:

"The question is, so without the prayer of Adom Kyei, NPP cannot come to power again🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🤣😂?"

★Frãncïê_Päblø☘️💎★Kåwãdwëñë😇 wrote:

"Because of you, I will vote for NPP tswwww."

Emmanuel Adomba Coleman commented:

"Because of Diana, I will vote against NPP till thy kingdom come."

Pinky said:

"So what has NPP done to this man?"

Selina Chinbuah wrote:

"We won't come and apologise biaaa, temperamental pastor."

korankyeisaac commented:

"But please, is Diana Asamoah part of NPP Executives or is she the NPP's PRO?"

