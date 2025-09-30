Adom Kyei Duah Issues Stern Warning to NPP Over Constant Criticism From Diana Asamoah
- Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has vowed to make the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lose the 2028 general elections in Ghana
- The man of God complained bitterly over the party allowing gospel singer Diana Asamoah and other communicators to attack him
- Adom Kyei Duah's vow stirred mixed reactions, with many Ghanaians doubting his claim that he could cause the NPP to lose an election
Ghanaian man of God Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has grabbed attention online after vowing to make the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lose the 2028 elections.
In a sermon delivered to his congregation on September 28, Adom Kyei Duah complained about the constant bashing he received from gospel musician Diana Asamoah and other NPP communicators.
Diana Asamoah, who is closely affiliated with the NPP, has accused the popular man of God of being a charlatan and playing a role in her sister’s death.
- Diana Asamoah responds to Adom Kyei's warning to NPP, blames him for Bawumia's election loss in video
- Bishop Johnson Adu-Boahen clashes with Owusu-Bempah over NPP primaries prophecy, video stirs reactions
- Philadelphia members angrily storm Pottersville Church after pastor criticised Adom Kyei Duah, video
She claimed that his teachings led her sister to ignore her conventional medicine when she had diabetes and relied on his ‘magical’ sobolo, which proved fatal.
Below is a Twitter video of Diana Asamoah discussing her feud with Adom Kyei Duah.
Adom Kyei Duah warns NPP
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the founder and leader of the Believer’s Worship Centre, also known as the Philadelphia Movement, called on the NPP to bring their communicators and the gospel singer to order.
“Look at this evangelist who is representing the NPP and who constantly attacks me. So if she's representing the NPP and doing that, what Philadelphia member do you think would vote for the party?” he said.
Adom Kyei Duah added that if the attacks continue, he would not help the party to win the 2028 general elections, leading to their loss.
“What haven't your communicators said about me? To date, they continue to attack me. So when it's time for the next election, you'd better go ask for permission from your evangelist before you come and ask for my prayers,” he added.
The TikTok video of Adom Kyei Duah warning the NPP is below.
Reactions to Adom Kyei’s vow against NPP
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Adom Kyei Duah vowing to stop the NPP from winning political power.
Nhyiraba Jayson said:
"The question is, so without the prayer of Adom Kyei, NPP cannot come to power again🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🤣😂?"
★Frãncïê_Päblø☘️💎★Kåwãdwëñë😇 wrote:
"Because of you, I will vote for NPP tswwww."
Emmanuel Adomba Coleman commented:
"Because of Diana, I will vote against NPP till thy kingdom come."
Pinky said:
"So what has NPP done to this man?"
Selina Chinbuah wrote:
"We won't come and apologise biaaa, temperamental pastor."
korankyeisaac commented:
"But please, is Diana Asamoah part of NPP Executives or is she the NPP's PRO?"
Adom Kyei's congregants storm Pottersville Church
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that members of Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's Philadelphia Church stormed the premises of the Pottersville Church in Accra to protest against its head pastor, Bishop Sam Owusu.
The church members were unhappy over comments Bishop Owusu had made against the head of the Philadelphia Movement.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii-Arhmah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh