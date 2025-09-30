President John Mahama has approved an increase in daily feeding allowance for prisoners from GH₵1.80 to GH₵5.00

The news has sparked excitement online as many noted that Nana Agradaa would also benefit from the increment

News of the feeding relief came weeks after Agradaa's husband complained about his wife's suffering while in jail

Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa has gained attention on social media following the announcement of an increase in benefits for prisoners in Ghana.

The Ghana Prison Service announces a feeding fee increase for prison inmates, including jailed preacher Nana Agradaa.

President John Dramani Mahama has reportedly approved an increase in the daily feeding allowance for inmates in Ghanaian prisons.

According to the Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, the prisoners were previously fed on GH₵ 1.80 a day but would now be fed on GH₵ 5.00 daily.

She reportedly told the facility's committee that the old fee was inadequate to allow for the proper feeding of prisoners, which led to other problems.

“Once the feeding is wrong, it has ripple effects on health and every other thing; we are working assiduously to ensure the rules change. We are hopeful the GH₵5.00 a day will be increased in the course of 2026 to reflect the feeding regime for a disgruntled adult, an angry adult behind bars,” she said.

Nana Agradaa's husband details suffering in jail

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way International Ministries, Nana Agradaa, was jailed for 15 years in July 2025 after she was convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisements.

On September 14, her husband, Angel Asiamah, cried out that his wife was suffering in prison.

He said that despite her hardships, Nana Agradaa gave him a message of hope to be shared with members of their congregation.

“As we speak, she is in a real predicament. She has no peace, and I, as her husband, also do not have peace. We are facing a very precarious situation, but she said do not allow it to discourage you,” he said.

Reactions to feeding increase for Nana Agradaa

News of the increment in the feeding fee for prisoners sparked widespread jubilation on social media as Ghanaians expressed happiness for Nana Agradaa.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the development.

Immanuel Mensah said:

“Congratulations to Agradaa. Noko Increment. Noko enjoyment. Noko fried rice and chicken.”

Nana Akua wrote:

“So Agradaa will also benefit from this 5 cedis?”

Kojo Sylvester Sky commented:

“Agrada go turn OBOLO before she come out.

Náñâ Bã Álóló Gh said:

“Now, I think this is the right time to join the inmates.”

Pastoga De Ambrose wrote:

“Agradaa now go chop better food 😂😂.”

Brave Pascal Tornu commented:

“Very soon, people will be arresting themselves to go to prison. Ei Mahama, you dey make Nana Addo dey jealous oo🤣😂.”

Nana Agradaa's church falls into disrepair weeks after she was jailed for fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

Nana Agradaa's church falls into disrepair

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa's church, the Heaven Way Champions International Ministries, had allegedly fallen into a state of disrepair.

A Ghanaian blogger visited the premises and filmed the building, seemingly looking rundown, surrounded by filth and floodwater from recent heavy rainfall.

