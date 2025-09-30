Award-winning radio presenter Doreen Andoh has made Kafui Dey teary-eyed in an emotional video on Instagram

The Queen of the airwaves spoke about her near-death accident in a viral video, which has taken over the internet

Some social media users have commented on Joy FM's Doreen Andoh's interview about her accident

Ghanaian media personality Doreen Andoh has opened up about the life-threatening accident that occurred 38 years ago.

During an exclusive interview with Kafui Dey, the host of the Cosmopolitan Mix, a mid-morning radio show on Joy FM, she showcased the metal plate in her leg.

Doreen Andoh shows metallic plate in her leg

Doreen Andoh’s video evoked strong emotions among her fans on Instagram.

The award-winning radio presenter shared how that accident changed her life forever. Recalling the harrowing experience, Andoh described being pulled out of the bus while pleading with the rescue team to lay her flat on the ground.

She added that it happened when she was on her way to write her mock exams at the Accra Polytechnic.

"It was September 23, 1993. I was on my way to Accra Polytechnic for a mock exam before the real exams a couple of weeks later."

"I was sitting in a public transport vehicle; at that time, we had only the Trotro that operated from Accra to Tema. I was seated behind the driver when a large truck collided with the driver’s side."

"I remember it vividly, the sound of the impact was overwhelming, and the bus tipped onto its side. I sensed that something was seriously wrong as they began to pull people out."

"The guy sitting next to me, I think he died. They took me out through the window, and I warned them to be careful because my legs didn’t feel right."

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, a former staff member of Pluzz FM commented on Doreen Andoh's video.

"Working in the media is not an easy task, and she has been consistent for over 30 years, which means she does a lot of preparation, studying and research been the scenes. Working from Monday to Sunday in most cases with a metallic plate in your leg, can be challenging, but she didn't rest on her laurels. She has always been an inspiration, and hearing about this sad story has made me very emotional. We always need to praise God when we wake up from bed."

Doreen Andoh celebrates 30th anniversary at Joy

Award-winning radio personality Doreen Andoh has been named as one of the longest-serving staff members at Joy FM after she celebrated her 30th work anniversary.

This significant occasion was marked with great fanfare, receiving heartfelt tributes from colleagues and fans alike.

Louis Kwame Sakyiamah, affectionately known as Lexis Bill, one of Doreen Andoh's esteemed co-workers, praised her for setting a high standard and for her leadership in the media landscape.

In a touching tribute, Lexis Bill shared a photo of himself alongside Doreen Andoh, accompanied by a caption that beautifully expressed the deep respect and admiration he holds for this legendary female radio presenter.

Doreen Andoh gives birth in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian radio personality Doreen Andoh, who reportedly gave birth to beautiful twin babies in the US.

The phenomenal woman and role Doreen Andoh took a break from work in May 2019 to travel to the US to spend time with her family.

The host of the Joy FM mid-morning show received a heroic welcome as she resumed work on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, after childbirth in a stylish ensemble.

