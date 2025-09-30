A Ghanaian lady who relocated to the US has left many inspired after she opened up about her hustle journey in the foreign nation

This comes after she posted a video showing the jobs she had done since relocating to the US

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on living in the US

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian lady who moved to the US three years ago has become an inspiration to many after she took to social media to open up about life in that country.

Irene, in a video posted on her TikTok page, detailed the jobs she has landed since arriving in the US.

Irene Nketiah, a Ghanaian lady living in the US, opens up on the jobs she has landed and embarked on since her relocation three years ago. Photo credit: @irene_nketia/TikTok

Source: UGC

The young lady first disclosed that she had worked five different jobs since arriving in her host country.

Her first job in the US was working as a ride-hailing driver. She would later shift her focus to cleaning, earning a living from calls from homeowners who needed their spaces tidied.

She then worked as a hairdresser before she was hired as a stock-taking officer at Walmart.

Fast forward, and the young lady has now made significant strides in her life and currently works as a phlebotomist.

A phlebotomist is a medical professional who's trained to perform blood draws. They collect blood for testing or donation and can also perform blood transfusions.

Irene shares that she's worked different jobs in the US, ranging from the transport, health, retail, and services sectors. Photo credit: @irene_nketia/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the caption of the video, Irene expressed gratitude to God, adding that she remains focused on achieving her goals in the US.

"It only gets better, I promise. Sometimes it feels like I’m behind in life, but when I look back at where I started, it’s all gratitude to God. Never giving up till I get to that big goal," the post read.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 12,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian lady's hustles in America

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions:

Paméla commented:

"Gurl, I’ve done all too, including: armed security, CNA, Home Health, companion, bank clerk, DoorDash, Walmart Sparks, CPS. The hustle continues…"

Moe indicated:

"It’s not easy, but better days are ahead. I used to think I would be a millionaire in the first year. Look at me, America has humbled me."

certifiedcrazy22 opined:

"Just do the RN course and be free. Work for a year or two and let the hospital pay for the BSN. By the time you realise, you will be making $200k+ a year."

Dera Organics added:

"Honestly, if I didn’t have a master’s degree in a nursing field, I’m not sure I would ever want to travel abroad. I’m not that brave or strong to hustle like this. Kudos to you."

Gamer star added:

"Since I came to the US, it’s only UPS and Amazon I’ve worked at. I’m currently at Amazon and not leaving anytime soon."

Man buys car months after US relocation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man rejoiced over the strides he made after relocating to the US.

In a video, the man indicated that he had acquired a car within just two months of arriving in the US.

A friend of the young man pleaded with the relatives of the new car owner to be moderate in their demands.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh