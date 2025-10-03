Nana Ama McBrown has warned TikTokers not to invade the space of Osanju’s family, threatening to confront anyone who disrespects mourners

The actress visited the late TikToker’s family in Kumasi two days ahead of his funeral, scheduled on October 4 at Atwima Koforidua School Park

Beloved TikToker Osanju passed away on September 1 after falling ill at his home and being rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital for urgent care

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has stirred reactions on social media after delivering a stern warning to TikTokers planning to attend Osanju’s funeral to record events.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown warns TikTokers and bloggers at Osanju's funeral to behave and respect the family's space. Image credit: @iamamamcbrown, @ghabrokyiregossip/TikTok, @osanju6/TikTok

Ghanaian TikToker Elvis Frimpong, popularly known as Osanju, died on September 1, 2025, after falling ill at his home in Kumasi.

He was rushed to the Mount Sinai Hospital and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Osanju's death was unexpected, as he had recorded a video the night before, complaining about his beloved team, Barcelona, failing to win a Spanish La Liga game.

Below is the final TikTok video Osanju recorded before his death.

Nana Ama McBrown visits Osanju's family

Nana Ama McBrown, who had playfully described Osanju as her husband during his life, visited his family on October 2 ahead of his funeral, scheduled for October 4, 2025, at the Atwima Koforidua School Park.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the media personality was in the company of Osanju’s father, Agya K, his landlady and frequent collaborator, Mama Juu, and another family member.

In the emotional TikTok video, McBrown said she did not want to see bloggers or content creators invading the family’s space in their attempt to record videos to post online for clicks.

“When you arrive at the funeral on Saturday, do not come and misbehave. Don't think that just because it's a young man's funeral, you can push people around in your quest to record videos. You must show respect to the family,” she said.

She asked them to maintain a respectful distance and stated that anyone who invaded her space would face her wrath.

“If you know you want to record, don't put the camera in anyone's face. If you do that to me, I swear to God I'll smack your phone or camera out of your hand. You can record your videos, but respect the family's space. If you do too much, don't try me,” she added.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown warning attendees to behave at Osanju’s funeral is below.

A relative of the late TikToker Osanju recounts the massive financial support he received from actress Nana Ama McBrown during his life. Image credit: @realjennytrends

Osanju's relative recounts McBrown's financial support

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that one of Osanju's relatives described the financial support he had received from McBrown.

In a video, the relative said the TikToker had always spoken about receiving money from the actress to purchase his medicine.

Osanju battled leukaemia in the final years of his life and often required support to afford the medicine needed to treat his health.

