Odo Rice CEO, Elizabeth Naa Anyema Nunoo, made a rare public appearance during the launch of the Ga Youth Forum on October 1, 2025

The founder of the popular restaurant located near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra recounted her rags-to-riches story from age nine

She urged young people to embrace sacrifice and determination, sharing how she built Odo Rice from a table into a popular fast food brand

The Chief Executive Officer of Odo Rice Fast Food, Elizabeth Naa Anyema Nunoo, made a rare public appearance and delivered an inspiring speech about her rise to success.

Odo Rice CEO, Elizabeth Naa Anyema Nunoo, makes rare public appearance at the launch of the Ga Youth Forum in Accra on October 1. Image credit: @jamestowntv, @odo.rise/Instagram

Source: TikTok

The founder of the popular Kokomlemle-based restaurant spoke at the launch of the Ga Youth Forum on October 1, 2025.

The initiative brought together many esteemed members of Ga Dangbe society to meet with youth to discuss ways of improving their lives.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group, Daniel McKorley, the founder and leader of the Believers House Of Worship International, Reverend Abraham Lamptey, and the Mayor of Accra, Michael Nii Kpakpo Allotey, all attended the launch.

Below is a TikTok video of Daniel McKorley speaking at the event.

Odo Rice CEO addresses Ga Youth Forum

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the founder and CEO of Odo Rice advised Ga Dangbe youth to embrace the values of hard work and sacrifice to succeed in life.

She said she started working at age 9 to help her single mother raise enough money to take care of her and her four siblings.

“If you're determined, you can achieve all you want. I started Odo Rice on a table. I actually started working at the age of 9 while still in school. My mother was a fishmonger and would wake us up at 2 a.m. to sell fish.

“After school, my mother would give my junior brother and me tomatoes and pepper for us to go and sell, returning home at 6 p.m. That way, she could find some money to give us for school the next day,” she added.

Elizabeth Nunoo said that as she grew up, she realised she needed to do more to help her mother, so she started travelling across the country to sell fruits to raise more money.

Eventually, she started selling rice from a table and built that into the nationally recognised brand it is today.

The TikTok video of the Odo Rice CEO speaking at the Ga Youth Forum is below.

Reaction to Odo Rice CEO's inspiring speech

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the speech delivered by the Odo Rice CEO at the launch of the Ga Youth Forum.

Mannye Naa Odey_Miss Gamashie said:

"So insightful ✌️💞💞💞. Good job!!!"

Kwalette wrote:

"God bless you Naa Anyema Okropong."

ChefDede1👩‍🍳 commented:

"The dream shall be attained, to everyone watching. An inspiration to all.✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾."

Linda Dor CEO, Belinda Doris Arkorful, makes a rare public appearance at the funeral of Maame Efua Sekyiwaa in Accra. Image credit: Wodemaya, @mcoheneba/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Linda Dor CEO grabs attention at funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Linda Dor, Belinda Doris Akroful, made a rare public appearance at the funeral of Maame Efua Sekyiwaa.

The founder of the popular restaurant and rest stop, located on the Accra-Kumasi road, looked radiant at the event despite her advanced age, leading to praise from many social media users.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh