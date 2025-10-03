Nana Ama McBrown has issued a stern warning to Osanju's father, Agya K, ahead of his son's funeral on October 4, 2025

In a video, the famous actress warned the late TikToker's father against speaking to the media before the solemn event

Nana Ama McBrown also warned Agya K of serious consequences if he disregarded her warning before Osanju's funeral

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has visited the family of the late content creator Osanju, ahead of his funeral on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the Atwima Koforidua School Park.

The TikToker passed away at the age of 30 on September 1, 2025. The social media personality had been living with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia for many years before his sudden demise.

His family and friends shared that he died while on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after falling ill overnight.

The content creator passed away, several months after his mother, Veronica Frimpong, popularly known as Amonu, was laid to rest at a funeral service attended by many prominent personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown.

McBrown warns Osanju's father ahead of funeral

On Thursday, October 3, 2025, Nana Ama McBrown held a TikTok live session with Osanju's father, Agya K and his family and friends.

The celebrated actress warned the late TikToker's father against conducting interviews with any media platform before the burial.

Nana Ama McBrown also threatened to ignore Agya K's phone calls and cut ties with him if he disobeyed her warnings, remarking:

"Agya, I am telling you not to do any interviews, or else I won't pick up the phone when you call me. This is a straight warning on social media."

The actress and Osanju's loved ones also shared more details about the upcoming funeral and solicited support from well-wishers on social media.

McBrown warns TikTokers to respect Osanju's family

Meanwhile, McBrown warned TikTokers planning to attend Osanju’s funeral and capture the events that would transpire.

The Onua Showtime host stated that she did not want to see bloggers or content creators invading the family’s space in their attempt to record videos and share them on social media.

McBrown also called on the TikTokers to maintain a respectful distance from the grieving family and threatened to take drastic action against anyone who would invade her space.

McBrown's warning to Osanju's father stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mr Martin commented:

"They should let someone sit beside him because he is old. He can easily forget."

Joemax57 said:

"God bless you, Nana, for this advice."

cylla_blue wrote:

"That girl shouldn’t go and interview this man."

Romay commented:

"Well done, Nana. That's very necessary. The interview is too much, which adds more pain to the sore."

Miss Agbodjan catering service said:

"🤣🤣 God bless you, mummy. You will forever be in our hearts."

McBrown vows to honour Osanju's last wishes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had vowed to honour Osanju's wishes after his untimely recent demise.

In a video, the celebrated actress expressed her readiness to support the late TikToker's family to hold a befitting funeral for him.

Nana Ama McBrown also pledged to join the family and solicit financial support for Osanju's father, as the content creator had wanted.

