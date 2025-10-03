Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah has sent a stern message to Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa

The Kumawood star, while on set, recorded a video ridiculing Agradaa's woes as he serves her 15-year jail sentence

Nana Yeboah's message to Agradaa has got many fans reminiscing over their fiery age-old feud

Ghanaian actor Nana Yeboah has refuelled her long-standing feud with Nana Agradaa, aka Evangelist Mama Pat, who was imprisoned in July 2025 for fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

Nana Yeboah descends on Agradaa as he refuels their feud. Photo source: OriginalNanaYeboah

Source: Facebook

The actor in a recent video weighed in on Agradaa's woes as she serves her 15-year sentence at the Nsawam prison.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Yeboah recalled how unapologetic, shameless and recalcitrant Agradaa was while running her sinister schemes and her church Heaven Way Champions International Ministry.

The Kumawood star ridiculed Agradaa, recounting how the latter threatened her victims and anyone who dared to stand in her way.

Nana Yeboah challenges Agradaa

Nana Yeboah was a sworn nemesis of Agradaaa and a harsh critic of her dealings.

In an old interview, he questioned Agradaa's transition from idol worship into Christianity and her shambolic ordination in 2022.

The Kumawood actor referenced Agradaa's behaviour on the pulpit, verbally attacking her tall list of detractors, which includes gospel singer Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, a former bigwig in the New Patriotic Party, NPP.

"God hasn't ordained Agradaa. We should have seen evidence of her ordination in the church. Her speech and actions would have shown that she has been ordained, but she only spews nonsense in church, and she still has people to support her," Nana Yeboah established.

Nana Yeboah's message for Agradaa stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Tumtum bronii 💖🥨 said:

"Justice for Agradaa."

Paulodoi wrote:

"I will save this video when she comes back will show it to her."

black berry 🍓🫐🫐 noted:

"Ghana is not for the weak 😂😂😂😂😂😭."

Nana Yeboah speaks after embarrassing funeral moment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Yeboah had reacted to the growing backlash against him after a video of him at a funeral went viral.

The video captured the actor angrily dropping two five-cedi notes on a traditional dance performer who tried to usher him to the funeral.

According to Nana Yeboah, the traditional performers had already been paid for their services; therefore, he would not be bullied into doing something he had not planned to do.

