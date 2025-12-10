Evangelist Papa Shee has publicly detailed how the feud between Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni started

In a video, the former musician recounted several incidents where Daddy Lumba's first wife was disrespected

Papa Shee's remarks about the ongoing feud between Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni triggered reactions

Former hiplife musician turned evangelist Nana Yaw Akosah, popularly known as Papa Shee, has recounted the events that led to the ongoing dispute between the late Daddy Lumba's two wives Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

Daddy Lumba's family has been involved in a publicised dispute since his demise at 60 on July 26, 2025, and the one-week observance a month later (August 30).

The late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, then filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based partner, Odo Broni.

The suit asked the court to declare her the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar his second wife, known privately as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The judgment did not sit well with Akosua Serwaa's family, as some of them wept as they left the court premises.

The Instagram video of Akosua Serwaa's lawyer, William Kusi, explaining the court's judgment is below:

Papa speaks on Akosua, Odo Broni feud

In an interview with renowned blogger Zionfelix on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, Papa Shee, who has publicly supported Akosua Serwaa, recounted the genesis of the dispute between Daddy Lumba's family members.

He noted that the late singer's first wife opted to stay in business mogul Kennedy Agyapong's residence instead of her late husband's house when she returned to Ghana after his death to avoid any drama with the second wife, Odo Broni.

Papa Shee stated that tension between Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni began after a DLFM employee insulted the first wife while on air, claiming that he only recognised the second wife as the only legitimate spouse.

He noted that he called the late musician's manager and DLFM employee Roman Fada and questioned him over the insults directed at the first wife.

The evangelist said the late Daddy Lumba's manager apologised for the unfortunate incident and informed him that he had deleted the video from social media.

He said:

"A young man who works at DLFM went on air and insulted Akosua Serwaa. He said he did not know any wife of Daddy Lumba apart from his madam, Odo Broni. The video trended on social media in the evening."

"So I called Roman Fada and asked why they allowed that to happen. He apologised and told me that he had instructed them to delete the video on social media.

"I questioned why the young man disrespected Akosua Serwaa. You can ask Roman Fada. I told them not to go on that lane and that they should be extra careful."

He also recounted the mistake Roman Fada made in his introduction of Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni to dignitaries like Nana Akufo-Addo, Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi, and others who visited Daddy Lumba's home to commiserate with the family.

The evangelist noted that the artiste manager's mistake alerted the public about the issues between the family members. He said he questioned him about the mishap.

The Koyon So hitmaker stated that Roman Fada later attempted to do damage control with the video he recorded with Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, where they denied being in a feud.

Papa Shee claimed that Odo Broni questioned why Akosua Serwaa was allowed to enter Daddy Lumba's house, leading to a falling-out with her late husband's close friend, Kennedy Agyapong.

He noted that he and Akosua Serwaa's camp did their best to maintain peace between the involved parties before the feud became public.

The evangelist also recounted an incident where an individual threw shade at Daddy Lumba's first wife while in the presence of Odo Broni.

The TikTok video of Papa Shee explaining how Daddy Lumba's wives' feud began is below:

Papa Shee's remarks about feud stirs reactions

