Oboy Siki encountered significant traction online after he attended the funeral of Reverend Obofour's mother

A video of the actor's awkward moment with Nana Yeboah after interacting with some colleagues has stirred reactions online

Scores of fans, after witnessing the awkward moment, couldn't help but share their thoughts about the relationship between Nana Yebaoh and Oboy Siki

Ghanaian actor Oboy Siki and Nana Yeboah encountered an awkward moment with their stint at Reverend Obofour's mum's funeral on June 1.

Oboy Siki Rudely Ignores Nana Yeboah At Obofour Mother's Funeral

Source: Facebook

Oboy Siki announced his presence at the funeral in grand style as he showcased his new hairstyle.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the controversial actor was captured exchanging pleasantries with Kumawood colleagues Shifo and Komfour Kollege after meeting them at the funeral.

Nana Yeboah was left alone as Oboy Siki conversed with Shifo and Kollege. Oboy Siki didn't bother engaging Nana Yeboah in their chat and left without looking his way.

The awkward moment has got many wondering whether there is a rift between the two Kumawood stars.

Obofour honours late mother with big mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofour honoured his late mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa, with a big mansion built in seven weeks.

In a video on social media, the popular pastor inspected the progress of the construction work undertaken at the site.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to praise Reverend Obofour for honouring his late mother with the big mansion.

Source: YEN.com.gh