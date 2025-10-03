US rapper and businessman Sean "Diddy" Combs has been handed a 50-month jail term in federal prison

The rapper was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian on Friday, October 2, 2025

The sentencing which ended months of litigation also included a $500,000 fine for prostitution

American music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sentenced to 50 months (four years and two months) in federal prison.

The sentence was handed to the rapper on Friday, October 3, 2025, bringing an end to a high-profile case that has lingered on for many months.

Rap mogul Diddy receives 50-month jail term after protracted court case. Photo source: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

According to a BBC report, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian slapped Diddy with the 50-month prison term with five years of supervised release, while also imposing a fine of $500,000.

Combs has already served 12 months in prison, which he will get credit for, meaning he has approximately three years and two months remaining on his sentence.

The sentence fell between what prosecutors sought, an 11-year-three-month prison term and what the defense was aiming for, 14 months, which would have amounted to time served.

Diddy convicted over prostitution

Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution, stemming from what prosecutors described as a pattern of flying individuals across state lines for sexual encounters he orchestrated and called "freak-offs."

However, he was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking but found guilty of lesser charges. The jury acquitted him of more serious charges for allegedly forcing his girlfriends to have sex with paid male escorts at drug-fueled nights called "Freak Offs" or "hotel nights".

Source: YEN.com.gh