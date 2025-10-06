US-based YOLO actress Serwaa Opoku Addo has shared new photos showing a big transformation in her body

In the latest images shared on her Instagram page, she showed a weight loss journey of one year, which made her slimmer

The photos have triggered lovely reactions from her followers, who have been impressed with her new style

Counsellor Seyram Avotri shared insights into how fan expectations of stars' bodies can impact their mental health

US-based Ghanaian actress Serwaa Opoku Add has resurfaced on social media with a brand new look.

In new photos shared on her Instagram page, Opoku Addo, who is known for her role as Irene in the popular YOLO TV series, showed off a drastic reduction in size.

The photos shared on her Instagram page compared her old photos, when she looked heavier, to her current state of being slimmer. The first slide was of Serwaa Opoku Addo's front view, while the second slide was her side view.

YOLO actress Serwaa Opoku Addo slims down in latest photos after one year weight loss journey. Photo source: @nanayaa_woodward

Source: Instagram

According to an inscription on the first slide, she had reduced from 235 pounds (106.5kg) to 170 pounds (77.1kg)

Sharing the photo, Opoku Addo, who recently landed a job with BMW/Rolls-Royce, indicated that it had taken her one year to reach her current weight. She thus urged her followers to continue in their pursuits for their life's journeys.

"A year ago, I made a decision — to put myself first. To stop making excuses and start becoming the woman I’ve always envisioned. I focused on my health, my finances, my mindset, and my spiritual growth. I became intentional about my life.

"One year later, the results speak for themselves. I’m not just transformed physically — I’m transformed mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. I’m more confident, more disciplined, and more at peace.

"So if you’re on your own journey, remember this: every step counts, every choice matters, and every bit of effort adds up. Stay consistent. Stay focused. Your future self will thank you. 💪🏽✨," she said.

See Serwaa Opoku Addo's post below:

About four months earlier, Serwaa Opoku Addo, now also known as Mrs Woodward after her wedding to an American man, had shared her weight loss progress with similar photos showing her front and side views.

Below are the photos Serwaa Opoku Addo shared in June 2025:

Reactions to Serwaa Opoku Addo's weight loss

The photos of Serwaa Opoku Addo's weight loss journey and transformation have triggered excitement among social media users. Many of her followers congratulated her, while others asked her to show them the way.

tiokorosu_gagirl said:

"Please share your secrets we beg😍."

jux_akushika said:

"Coommeee oonnnnn 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 that’s what we’re talking about🔥🔥🔥."

tru_arnold said:

"Beautiful before and after. I’m super proud of you Serwaa 🙌."

jasminedankwa_ said:

"Love that for you !!! 🤩👏🏾."

zin_tiye said:

"Oohhh myyyy 😍😍😢I'm so emotional."

Too much focus on body brings pressure

In an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, mental health expert Counsellor Seyram Avotri shared his opinion on how public attention on a media figure’s weight loss impacts their mental health and self-image.

"Public attention on a media figure’s weight loss can have both empowering and challenging effects on their mental health and self-image. In a body-conscious society like Ghana, where appearance often influences public perception and professional opportunities, such transformations tend to attract heightened scrutiny.

Positive feedback may boost confidence and affirm personal goals, but excessive commentary, whether praise or criticism, can place undue pressure on the individual to maintain or justify their new look," he said.

YOLO star Serwaa Opoku Addo is known for her voluptuous figure as shown in this photo from 2019. Photo source: sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Original

Anita Erskine slims down in new photos

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that award-winning broadcaster and communications specialist Anita Erskine had captured the attention of social media users with her striking new appearance.

Erskine showcased a noticeably slimmer figure and a fresh short hairstyle that garnered widespread admiration from her followers.

Source: YEN.com.gh