A new photo of Odo Broni has surfaced online, showing her dressed in all white while posing confidently with two white cars

The photo is believed to have been taken at her East Legon residence, where she lived with the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba

The image has sparked mixed reactions online, with many praising her calm presence, while others share different interpretations

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A photo of Odo Broni, the wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has popped up online, and people cannot stop talking about it.

A new photo shows Odo Broni in all white, posing with white cars. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Abena Fosuaa, Simply Classic

Source: TikTok

In the photo, she is dressed simply in white, a white dress with white shoes, nothing flashy.

She stands between two white cars and casually places one leg on the trunk of one of the vehicles as she poses.

The picture does not look forced or staged. It feels like a normal moment captured quietly.

The photo is believed to have been taken at her East Legon residence, the same house she lived in with Daddy Lumba before his death.

That detail alone has made the image more emotional for fans of the music icon, especially those who followed his life closely.

Since Daddy Lumba passed, Odo Broni has kept a very low profile.

She has not spoken much or appeared often in public, which is why this photo has drawn attention.

Check out the TikTok post below:

Social media reacted to Odo Broni's photo

Some people online admire how calm and confident she looks, while others are already reading meanings into her outfit, her pose, and even the cars behind her.

But to some observers, it is just a simple photo of a woman standing in her own space, carrying herself quietly after a painful loss.

Check out some comments below:

efuadeepoundz commented:

"East Legon landlady papa bi🥰🥰 your kindness and patience ♥️needs to be studied ❤."

Fabric vendor in ashaiman commented:

"Looks like she was just having a good time 😆."

Zee baby commented:

"Our only queen 👸ODO BRONI OBAAPA East Legon landlady."

Seth Kwamee Dankwah commented:

"God bless you lady of all lady Allah bless you 🙏."

Nikita commented:

"Sweetheart only you know the truth let them fight. God and yr husband will surely fight for you. May God protect you and your family 💕💕💕💕💕."

Odo Broni flaunted her son publicly

Daddy Lumba's second wife, do Broni, was seen with one of her sons in town, bonding and documenting the lovely moment.

Odo Broni was with Kwadwo Fosuh, who is one of the six children she had with the late Ghanaian music legend.

In a video on X, the two wore all black clothes. Odo Broni was in a black dress, with a black scarf and black slippers. Kwadwo wore a black shirt and trousers. He was wearing spectacles while standing by his mother.

Odo Broni seemed to be making a call while the video was being captured. When she was done with her call, Odo Broni put away her phone so she could focus on her son and the video being taken.

Odo Broni visits Ajagurajah after Daddy Lumba's funeral. Image credit: @bishopkwabenaboakye1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Odo Broni visited Ajagurajah at his residence

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Odo Broni has earned the admiration of many after a recent video of her went viral on social media.

This comes after she paid a visit to Bishop Ajagurajah and exhibited a topmost level of humility upon meeting the spiritual leader.

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views, with many praising Odo Broni.

Source: YEN.com.gh