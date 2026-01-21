Award-winning Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has resurfaced on social media with a brand-new look.

Roselyn Ngissah: Ghanaian Actress Flaunts New Look as She Shares Weight Loss Journey

Source: Facebook

In a series of photos shared on her official TikTok page on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, the actress, known for her roles in several high-profile Ghanaian films, showed off her massive physical transformation after losing weight.

The photo slideshow shared on her social media account compared her old photos to her current state of being a little slimmer than she used to be.

Showing off her current look, Roselyn beamed with a bright smile as she posed for the camera at the entrance of a room.

The actress looked gorgeous with makeup in a vibrant multi-coloured tie-dye dress and high heels. She also complemented her look with a bracelet.

Roselyn posed for more photos inside what appeared to be a studio filled with cameras, TVs, and other production equipment.

In the caption of her post, the actress noted that her weight loss journey was still in progress.

The TikTok photos of Roselyn Ngissah showing off her new look after her weight loss journey are below:

Source: YEN.com.gh