Akosua Serwaa has been spotted in a viral video sharing dollars with the workers of her friend Kenpong

In the trending clip, the staff were seen all joyous and thankful as they hailed her for being kind-hearted

Team legal wives have broken their silence on the highlife legend, Daddy Lumba's first wife, as they praise her

Leader of 'team legal wife', Akosua Serwaa, has once again won the hearts of many Ghanaians after she was spotted gifting some money to her friend Kenpong's hardworking employees.

Akosua Serwaa trends again as she gifts Kenpong's workers some cool cash. Source: @ Wasky media/ Paxword media+/ Sumsum police.

Source: Facebook

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Sumsum police, the workers with grateful hearts cheered up the surviving spouse of Lumba. The footage, which is believed to have been taken before she left Ghana, has since attracted massive reactions.

On Monday, January 19, 2026, the 61-year-old returned to Germany, where she is based. She had earlier come to her home country after the burial of her late husband, which she failed to attend.

Akosua Serwaa received a warm welcome from 'team legal wife', who stormed the airport to support their leader. Upon her return, she filed to be granted a letter of administration, but unfortunately, the court did not allow that.

Many celebrities, including gospel musician Florence Obinim, Diana Asamoah, Ohemaa Woyeje, and many others, stormed the house of Akosua Serwaa to console and throw their support behind her.

Akosua Serwaa's dollar video triggers reactions

Team legal wives could not bypass after coming across Akosua Serwaa's video, as they dropped some heartfelt comments. Below are a few of their reactions:

Classy Donas wrote:

"This woman is so selfless, kind, modest, and humane. I pray her children see her value and adore her as we do. She literally lives all her life for others. "

Naya Wenny wrote:

"This woman is generous. After all she has gone through, she still has a good heart. May God bless this woman."

Fashion Fusion wrote:

"This woman will never lack. I pray God bless you, Maame, and she's still hardworking and focused, aww wo d) nti Nyame nhyira wo."

Philip Owusu wrote:

"Hard-working woman Akosua Serwaa. God will continue to bless and protect you for us."

Yaa Afraziwaa wrote:

"The pastor said it ampa, you're a genuine giver, God continues bless you, Maa Akosua livelong."

The first wife of Lumba wins the hearts of Ghanaian with her generosity. Source: @ Paxword media

Source: Facebook

Akosua Serwaa's video at shop opening trends

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the leader of 'team legal wives', Akosua Serwaa, stole the spotlight during Mandy's shop opening. She became the star of the event after her friend Papa Shee opened the door for her to enter. Everyone in the program wanted to give the award-winning singer, Daddy Lumba's wife, a handshake.

One die-hard fan of the mother of four explained why she was invited to the occasion, which became the talk of the town.

"Yes, Mandy is a German citizen oo, her parents and Mummy Akosua Serwaa are besties, they're more than family," he stated

Source: YEN.com.gh