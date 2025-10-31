Mankranso SHS won the National Science and Maths Quiz competition against St Thomas Aquinas and Ghana National College

The DCE of Ahafo Ano South West, Abubakar Sedik and some of his staff celebrated the win in a special way

Social media users who saw the celebratory video shared their varied thoughts in the comment section

Mankranso Senior High School (SHS) emerged victorious in the quarter-final contest of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) against St Thomas Aquinas SHS and Ghana National College on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

The school, which is located in the Ahafo Region, went into the contest as the underdogs but won in the end. Many people rejoiced with them, including Ghanaians online.

In a video on X, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ahafo Ano South West, where the school is located, was seen jubilating with some of his staff at the end of the contest.

The DCE was with two other staff members. The three watched the live telecast contest on a phone. Even before the quiz mistress declared the winner, the three stopped watching and started jubilating.

They started singing while one of them grabbed a bottle of sparkling wine and cups so they could celebrate.

One of the two men with Abubakar Sedik, the DCE of the area, said this was unprecedented and needed to be celebrated.

He indicated that the DCE must be congratulated as well, since it was during his tenure that such a remarkable feat happened.

By defeating St Thomas Aquinas and Ghana National College, Mankranso SHS proceeds to the semifinals of the NSMQ.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to DCE celebrating Mankranso's NSMQ win

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@MesopotamianBee said:

"And what has he done about the school's infrastructure, which is in a desolate state? This is what they know. They leave you in a critical condition and then come out to celebrate with you when you've won, as if they ever supported you. Now he also wants to ride on their hype SMH."

@Sikas3mOliver7 wrote:

"The DCE for go to de school and help them improve upon their infrastructure. But I trust most of JM appointees when it comes to hard work."

@selXwin said:

"Politicians dier everything be agenda o😂😂."

@HyperGist_ wrote:

"If they hadn’t performed, they wouldn’t have made this video. This is Ghana for you."

@Dannybwoy82 said:

"Somebody ein scholarship letter dem poor champagne on."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Popping champagne in the office is absolutely insane 🤦🏾😭how did we get here??"

@Nanaezze said:

"Of course, this is unprecedented. They should have even popped it with an excavator."

NSMQ quarter-final contest postponed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NSMQ contest between Adisadel College, Mfantsipim School and Prempeh College, which was scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025, was postponed.

In a press statement, the organisers of the competition gave detailed reasons for the postponement.

Social media users who saw the statement thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

