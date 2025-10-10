Serwaa Amihere Becomes a Lawyer, GHOne TV Shares The Painful Story Behind Her 5-Year Journey
- Award-winning GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere has inspired many fans after she was called to the Bar
- Serwaa Amihere was among 847 lawyers called to be barristers and solicitors of the Court of Ghana
- Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and other celebrities have commented on Serwaa Amihere’s Instagram post
Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere was officially called to the Ghana Bar on 10 October 2025.
The GHOne TV presenter opened up about the sacrifices, challenges and joyous moments of her law journey in an Instagram post.
Serwaa Amihere gets called to the Bar
Serwaa Amihere has set a high standard for young female celebrities after being called to the Bar in a lovely ceremony.
The fashion entrepreneur disclosed in an Instagram post the number of exams she took, as well as the private and group study sessions she attended before writing her final exams.
She expressed gratitude to her family, friends and all the individuals who supported her throughout the five-year journey.
The Instagram video is below:
Serwaa Amihere shared photos of herself in a stylish outfit with the caption:
"40 subjects. 40 exams. Over 2,500 lecture-hours. More than 8,000 hours of private studies and group discussions. A thousand plus judicial decisions. Several volumes of textbooks and monographs. Dozens of enactments, and many more dozens of pens, pencils, markers, highlighters, and sticky notes. Sleepy days and sleepless nights. This is the aspect of my life which I’ve carefully kept away from the public in the last 5 years. Thanks to God, my beloved family and you, wonderful individuals, who supported me through it all. To a new chapter."
The Instagram photos are below:
Serwaa Amihere brags about becoming a lawyer
Serwaa Amihere has officially addressed herself as a proud lawyer in a viral Instagram post.
The graduate of the Methodist University looked elegant in a black and white ensemble accessorised with expensive gold jewellery.
Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's Instagram post.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Godwinasediba stated:
"You changed the face of on-screen representation for women and silenced every doubt that came with it. Now, you’ve been called to the BAR. One thing’s for sure: when you’re truly yourself, the world adjusts. YOU DID THAT, SERWAA. I am so proud of you!❤️."
cuddle_bella_ent stated:
"It's giving Beauty, brains and body🔥🔥🔥🔥 congratulations Ma."
Fellamakafui stated:
"Say it louder for the people at the back!."
Diiadem stated:
"Congratulations sis ! ❤️❤️❤️."
ohemaa_abena_anokyewaabackcase stated:
"Congratulations 🎈🍾🎊🎉 miss serwaa I’m so excited awwwn this is marvelous the lord has done it again big up ✌️✌️💃💃 to my new lawyer in town the call to the bar is not easy but you did it ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌."
Moetabebe stated:
"Congrats, my love 😍😍😍."
Serwaa Amihere organises a pre-graduation dinner
Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere looked gorgeous in a black long-sleeve gown for a dinner party before she was called to the Bar.
The beauty goddess looked flawless in a Barbie-inspired hairstyle and flawless makeup, completing her look perfectly.
Serwaa Amihere accessorised her look with expensive jewellery at her private event.
The Instagram photos are below:
Serwaa Amihere studies for the Bar exams
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere, who was spotted learning for her Bar exams in a viral video.
Serwaa Amihere was surrounded by friends as she was admitted to the hospital before her final examination.
Some social media users commented on Serwaa Amihere's video on Instagram.
Source: YEN.com.gh
