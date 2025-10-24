Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere blew away politicians and business executives with her presenting skills

The gorgeous celebrity who was recently called to the Bar flaunted her curves in a stylish red dress

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther and others have commented on Serwaa Amihere's classy look

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere recently hosted her first event after being called to the Bar.

The GHOne TV presenter made a bold fashion statement with her look, showcasing her latest collection from her clothing brand.

Serwaa Amihere slays in a stylish dress to host an event with Citi FM's Bernard Avle. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Serwaa Amihere and Bernard Avle host event

Serwaa Amihere has continued to make significant strides in her media career, having had the opportunity to moderate a high-profile event alongside seasoned broadcaster Bernard Avle, who currently works with Channel One and Citi FM.

The beauty goddess looked flawless in a red dress that highlighted her curves at the declaration ceremony for the Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone.

This project, spearheaded by the Member of Parliament for the Gomoa Central constituency, Kwame Asare Obeng, will be the first of its kind in Ghana.

Ghanaian politicians and business executives, including the current Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Sam Jonah, and others, graced the event.

"My first MC gig as a lawyer 😊.I co-hosted the declaration ceremony for the Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone last night with colleague Broadcaster, Bernard Avle."

Acquiring land and building a property in Ghana can be very complex, time-consuming, and often frustrating, so this project by MP, Kwame A-Plus, will be a game changer as it seeks to empower people to own, develop, and invest in prime real estate with ease via a digital platform, DELAP.

This will break down traditional barriers in the land acquisition process and create more opportunities."

Serwaa Amihere celebrates after becoming a lawyer

The former French Ambassador to Ghana, Jules Armand Aniambossou, organised a private party for Serwaa Amihere after she was called to the Bar.

The fashion entrepreneur wore a short-sleeved, floor-sweeping purple gown to deliver a brief speech at the event.

Serwaa Amihere models in beautiful dresses before she was called to the Bar. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere's younger sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, looked overly excited as they congratulated the GHOne TV presenter on her latest accomplishment.

"40 subjects. 40 exams. Over 2,500 lecture-hours. More than 8,000 hours of private studies and group discussions. A thousand plus judicial decisions. Several volumes of textbooks and monographs. Dozens of enactments, and many more dozens of pens, pencils, markers, highlighters, and sticky notes. Sleepy days and sleepless nights. This is the aspect of my life which I’ve carefully kept away from the public in the last 5 years. Thanks to God, my beloved family and you, wonderful individuals, who supported me through it all. To a new chapter."

Serwaa Amihere spotted at the courts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere was spotted at the High Court after being called to the Bar.

The media personality disclosed that she was eager to begin practising after spending five years in law school, during which she wrote over 40 exams.

Some social media users applauded Serwaa Amihere for inspiring young girls to dream bigger.

