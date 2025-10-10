Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-up, Baaba Botchway, has been named among the latest lawyers in Ghana

The official ceremony, called to the Bar ceremony, was held on October 10, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre

Some social media users have congratulated Baaba Botchway on her latest achievement on Instagram

Baaba Botchway, the 1st runner-up of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) 2017, has officially been called to the Bar on October 10, 2025.

The Central Regional representative has shown that the education of the girl child is essential with her latest academic achievement.

2017 GMB Contestant gets called to the Bar

Ghanaian beauty queen Baaba, affectionately known as "Baaba" in the GMB house, was among the latest group of lawyers called to the Bar.

In a Facebook post shared by YEN.com.gh, Baaba looked elegant in a stylish pantsuit and white long-sleeve shirt.

She complemented her look with flawless makeup and a frontal lace hairstyle, confidently donning her lawyer's wig in the viral photos.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Jacob Kpebu stated:

"This lady exhibited great intelligence on the GMB show that year. I’m not surprised at all.. Congrats 🍾🎈🎈 Baaba I still remain a huge fan of yours."

Ama Wilson Owusu stated:

"We know she was supposed to win that year. Congratulations girl. Hard work pays."

Ekpe Le Kpe Dzi stated:

"This lady has made me realized that in this life there is no mountain 🏔️ too high to climb 🧗‍♀️ if you have sons, climbing fair and no river too wide to cross if you believe you can. Congratulations to her."

Morkor Odonkor stated:

"Congratulations Baaba ,Krobo Girls is proud of you 👏."

Theresa Asare stated:

"Congratulations Baaba! Wife material 1000 yards 🎊."

Debora Asabere Ameyaw stated:

"Congratulations, my dear. So proud of you. 👏👏👏."

Who is Baaba Botchway?

Baaba Botchway is a psychiatric nurse by profession, with eight years of clinical experience at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

She has held various roles, including assistant departmental head at the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana.

An advocate for mental health and well-being, Baaba is also the founder of PsycHealth Ghana, an NGO dedicated to raising awareness about mental illness and promoting mental wellness.

