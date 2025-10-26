Reggie Rockstone disclosed his relationship with Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, a former Chief Justice in Ghana

Ghanaian rapper Reggie Rockstone has clarified his relationship with Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, a former Chief Justice in Ghana.

The grandpapa indicated that he has a very good relationship with the former Chief Justice.

In an interview with media personality, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly called Delay, the hiplife legend said Sophia Akuffo is his stepmother who helped raise him at one point in his life.

He explained that his parents had a challenging marriage, which led to their separation. Afterwards, his father stayed with other women at different times. The women helped raise him.

"Three women raised me. They are my mother, Mom Millie and Mom Sophia, the former Chief Justice of Ghana. Mom Sophia is my stepmother. She and my father were not married, but they cohabited for a while. She literally helped raise me, and we have a very strong relationship."

Netizens amazed at Reggie's relation to CJ

