“Sophia Akuffo Is My Stepmother”: Reggie Rockstone Talks About His Relationship With Former CJ
- Reggie Rockstone disclosed his relationship with Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, a former Chief Justice in Ghana
- The Ghanaian music legend also shared the role the former Chief Justice played in his life while he was growing up
- Social media users who watched the video took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the rapper's story
Ghanaian rapper Reggie Rockstone has clarified his relationship with Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, a former Chief Justice in Ghana.
The grandpapa indicated that he has a very good relationship with the former Chief Justice.
In an interview with media personality, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly called Delay, the hiplife legend said Sophia Akuffo is his stepmother who helped raise him at one point in his life.
He explained that his parents had a challenging marriage, which led to their separation. Afterwards, his father stayed with other women at different times. The women helped raise him.
"Three women raised me. They are my mother, Mom Millie and Mom Sophia, the former Chief Justice of Ghana. Mom Sophia is my stepmother. She and my father were not married, but they cohabited for a while. She literally helped raise me, and we have a very strong relationship."
Netizens amazed at Reggie's relation to CJ
YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @prime_rakon on X. Read them below:
@BrianAmoako said:
"Full time Debee! Regi."
@ghnsemeveryday wrote:
"Na sei sei delay show no surprises nyinaa ka ho?"
@beamah_beamah said:
"Thus de reason why this man thus not give a ‘f”of their greedy lifestyle in the industry. He was not hungry, from a rich home. Long live grand papa!!!!"
@bigApple_realty wrote:
"Real Accra Dadabees."
Amma Sarfo said:
"This is the mark of a great man and human when your exes are still cool with you and don’t have any or many bad things to say about you."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh