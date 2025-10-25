President John Dramani Mahama met with famous Ghanaian YouTuber and comic actor Akabenezer in Kumasi

When they met, the President expressed his admiration for Akabenezer, also known as Dr Likee

Social media users who watched the video applauded President Mahama for his warm reception and Dr Likee for his great comedy

President John Dramani Mahama expressed his admiration for popular Ghanaian comedian Akabenezer and commended him for his creativity and humour.

The first gentleman of the land said Akabenezer's comedy brings joy to many Ghanaians and even others who are not citizens.

President Mahama praises Dr Likee for his humourous content. Photo credit: @Jdmahama & @akabenezer_1

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, President John Mahama and Akabenezer met briefly at the Prempeh International Airport in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The President was in Kumasi for an official engagement.

When he met the Akabenezer, also known as Dr Likee, President Mahama looked happy and praised him for his entertaining content. He conceded that Dr Likee's skits always make him laugh.

Dr Likee took the brief opportunity he got to give President Mahama a special invitation to the upcoming stage play, Akwaaba Vs. Oobake. President Mahama said he was delighted to receive such an invitation.

All this while Appiah Stadium was standing close by and waiting to speak to the President. But when President Mahama finished talking to Dr Likee, he only told Appiah Stadium that he would give him a call later.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mahama's encounter with Akabenezer

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by CDR Africa on X. Read them below:

@richiemez999 said:

"Appiah m3fr3 wo...Who heard that? Appiah Stadium like joke dey mk goodd connections waa."

@SamTuga44 wrote:

"Mahama kraa hw3 Dr Likee but twitter people say he no be funny."

@EN_Daal said:

"Mahama said Appiah mɛfrɛ wo. Eii, so when is Appiah going to put a stop to this?"

@Kevin117069 wrote:

"Like play education dey hia oo. Just imagine Appiah Stadium go school paa a, like your man go fit be our top diplomat by now oo."

@cylenca1 said:

"The way he knows when and where to be, I am very sure he even knows when Jesus will come."

@Stuntboo wrote:

"Appiah too for chill give oluman sometimes."

@TheAgbeko`said:

“Appiah mefrɛ wo” that means your man Appiah en number oo."

@EmpowerYou_12 wrote:

"Such a lovely president errh."

@kofiwest_gh said:

"One day you’ll understand Appiah stadium, what he was doing was never fan fooling but rather connecting the dots for his family through hailing and cheering."

Ghanaian woman meets Akabenezer

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman showed famous Ghanaian YouTuber and comic actor Akabenezer how much she loves him when they met.

The excited lady showed the YouTuber and comic actor evidence on her phone to prove her love and admiration for him.

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh