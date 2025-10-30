Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has listed the top qualities her future husband should have in a viral video

The former health professional explained why she was single in a trending video with media personality George Quaye

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions about Wendy Shay's checklist for her perfect man

Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, has opened up about her relationship status in a viral video.

The Uber Driver hitmaker was the guest on Joy Prime TV's hottest entertainment show.

Wendy Shay lists her ideal man & qualities

Award-winning songstress Wendy Shay explained why she is single in an exclusive interview with media personality George Quaye.

The former health professional disclosed that she has a lot of trust issues and wouldn’t consider physical appearance when choosing her life partner.

Despite being a secular musician, Wendy Shay stated that she would love to date a man who prays and supports her dreams.

She boldly mentioned that her ideal man does not necessarily have to be rich, but she wants someone to build a great future with her.

The Instagram video of Wendy Shay listing the qualities she wants in a man is below:

Reactions as Wendy Shay describes ideal man

Some social media users have reacted after Wendy Shay listed the top qualities she wants her ideal man to possess.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Edwin Yeboah stated:

"Wendy Shay Official, sometimes our female celebs should look at us guys down here. Some of us genuinely love you guys and will understand you and ur work. Therefore, we can differentiate between the two. It shouldn't always be someone up there."

Smart Reuben John stated:

"Married, unfortunately?. You have a lot of explaining to do."

Caroline Allotey stated:

"My, you said it all.... indeed mature husband, not just a husband...God have your thoughts and he surely helps you to get it."

Oscar Da Little 'Seeker stated:

"She’s really mature now. So refreshing to hear her."

Joe Sedinam stated:

"Hi, lovely lady, how are you feeling today?"

Kingsley Kofi Arthur stated:

"Spiritually dead unless Osofo Chacha oo."

Attiogbe Emmanuel Dodji commented:

"It looks like I have a chance to try my luck ooo."

Kwame Nkrumah stated:

"Did the host say, "I'm married, unfortunately".

Wendy Shay discusses her relationship with Nana Ampadu

In the same vein, Wendy Shay also opened up about the source of her musical prowess in a viral video on Instagram.

The Too Late hitmaker stated that her grandfather was the late Nana Kwame Ampadu, a Ghanaian musician and composer.

Many entertainment pundits and music lovers consider him one of the greatest Ghanaian musicians of all time, having recorded over 800 songs.

The Instagram video of Wendy Shay announcing that Nana Ampadu is her grandfather is below:

Wendy Shay prays for McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wendy Shay manifesting blessings for Nana Ama McBrown in a prayer at a star-studded event.

Nana Ama McBrown was extremely moved by the singer's invitation to attend the release of her new album at the Signature Apartments in Accra.

It came days after Wendy Shay made headlines for the wrong reasons after she fell on stage at the GMB finale.

