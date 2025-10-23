Wendy Shay stirred emotions on social media after a video of her blessing and praying for Nana Ama McBrown went viral

Nana Ama McBrown attended the singer's new album launch at the Signature Apartments in Accra, a gesture that touched her deeply

The heartwarming moment occurred days after Wendy Shay grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons after falling during the GMB finale

Musician Wendy Shay warmed hearts online after she prayed for God's blessings on the life of veteran actress, Nana Ama McBrown.

Wendy Shay prays for actress Nana Ama McBrown in gratitude after her appearance at her new album launch. Image credit: @gharticles, @oshewmedia

Source: TikTok

The popular singer launched her latest album, Ready, on October 22, 2025, with a private listening session at the Enigma Sky Lounge located inside the Signature Apartments in Accra.

The event brought together numerous big names in showbiz, including media personality Nana Romeo, singer and DJ Andy Dosty, renowned actress Nana Ama McBrown, and many others, who showed up to show their support for the singer.

Wendy Shay prays for Nana Ama McBrown

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown captured attention with her presence at the album launch.

She arrived with much fanfare in a black and white dress, stylish shades and a burgundy wig that flowed smoothly down her shoulders.

She attracted admiring glances from many people around, with a few approaching her for photos.

McBrown walked up to Wendy Shay who expressed her delight that the celebrated actress had found the time to appear at her event.

"You're so beautiful, thank you so much for coming. Mummy, God bless you," Wendy Shay said after exchanging greetings with the Onua Showtime host.

The two were later spotted having fun on the dancefloor, jamming to some of Wendy Shay's newest hits off the Ready album.

Below is a TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown and Wendy Shay.

At the event’s conclusion, the two personalities engaged in a heartwarming exchange before they parted ways.

Wendy Shay was heard expressing her gratitude to Nana Ama McBrown for attending the event.

She also prayed for God’s blessings on her, which delighted Nana Ama McBrown, who was heard repeating “Amen” multiple times in response to Wendy Shay’s prayer.

The TikTok video of the moment is below.

Wendy Shay falls on GMB finale stage

The launch of Wendy Shay’s new album and her heartwarming interaction with Nana Ama McBrown occurred days after she grabbed headlines due to an unfortunate incident.

The Too Late hitmaker fell during a performance at the Accra International Conference Centre at the finale of TV3’s Ghana Most Beautiful pageant.

In a viral video, the singer was preparing to leave the stage when she seemed to have stepped on the tail of her gown.

"This is your one and only queen, Wendy Shay. I love you so much," she said, moments before falling.

After Wendy Shay's fall, she was helped off the stage by two men, quickly exiting the stage after a fine performance.

Below is an Instagram video of Wendy Shay's fall.

Wendy Shay gifts $1,000 to a little girl who went viral for dancing to her song, Too Late. Image credit: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay gifts $1,000 to viral dancer

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay gifted $1,000 to a little girl who gained prominence for dancing to her Too Late song.

The little girl became a viral sensation after a video of her energetically dancing to the song during the christening ceremony of a married couple's baby.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh