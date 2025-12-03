Ghanaian media personality Abena Moet has gone viral again for sharing her thoughts about Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit

She claimed that the late Daddy Lumba used the women in his life without thinking about their welfare or their future

Several social media users have blasted Abena Moet for seemingly encouraging Ghanaian women not to trust their partners

Ghanaian media personality Abena Moet has cautioned women to learn from the marriage of the late Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa.

Reacting to the latest developments, the radio presenter spoke passionately about how some women are maltreated in their marriages.

Abena Moet shares marriage advice online

Abena Moet has sparked debate online after she shared her thoughts on the lawsuit involving the late Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

She claimed that the late musician's spouse would not have been fighting for what is rightfully hers if she had divorced her husband before his demise.

She urged women to stop trusting men blindly and instead acquire properties in their own names or name their children as beneficiaries to avoid potential lawsuits.

Abena Moet also claimed that the late Daddy Lumba was a manipulator who took advantage of both his first wife and Odo Broni, recently acknowledged as his second wife.

Ghanaians react to Abena Moet's video, advice

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after media personality Abena Moet warned women not to trust their partners regarding properties while using Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit as a case study. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Belinda Yirenkyi commented:

"Look this case will affect men the most but they don't know.. the one who built Lumba is been insulted and the one who came in when all the money is already made is praised funny country. The little misunderstanding in marriage will lead to divorce."

Eunice Abrema Tumi stated:

"In the context of Akosua Serwaa's woes, what she is saying is right. Mrs Fosuh should have divorced DL one touch, and taken what was rightfully hers long before his death. This kind of emotional tolerance for any partner will leave you broken in the end. Take the advice or leave it."

Mace NY stated:

"Such a statement is stupid. Sowing seeds of discord and contempt. If you are in a good relationship and you listen to this kind of absolute trash, then begin a countdown for your relationship."

George Biller stated:

"You don't have feelings for man, that is the reason why you are not married."

Abena Moet blasts cheating men

Previously, Neat FM presenter Abena Moet has once again shared her candid opinion on how to rebuild broken trust in an episode of the programme.

In a viral video spotted by YEN.com.gh, she discussed why some cheating men appear to treat their wives exceptionally well.

According to her, these men often go out of their way to pamper their partners and constantly update them about their whereabouts, especially when travelling alone.

"The men who cheat are sometimes the ones with the happiest wives because when they travel with their side partners - who usually know about the main wife - they still make sure to call home and check in."

She added that these men often make video calls to reassure their wives that they’re going to bed early, just to make everything seem normal.

"So the woman thinks, ‘Oh, my husband is asleep,’ but meanwhile he’s out there cheating," she explained. "But when I can’t reach my husband the entire weekend, knowing he knows I’ll be home waiting, then I know something is definitely going on."

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer blasts judge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer had confirmed they would be appealing the Kumasi High Court verdict that placed the widows of Daddy Lumba on the same footing.

In a video, William Kusi Esq criticised the verdict as unjust and stated they were prepared to keep battling until 'the truth' emerges victorious, after the late musician's first wife declaration was denied.

