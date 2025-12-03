The Mayor of Kumasi, King Zuba, has got people talking after a video of him surfaced online

This comes after he realised cars were congested, prompting him to get down and direct traffic

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the mayor’s actions, with many hailing him

The Kumasi Mayor, Richard Kwasi Ofori, popularly known as King Zuba, is trending following his decision to direct traffic in the Central Business District.

Kumasi Mayor, King Zuba, sets out to direct traffic on Kumasi roads himself. Image credit: EDHUB/X, Bright Abakosem, Opemsoo 104.7 FM

The move forms part of efforts to ease movement and enhance safety ahead of the busy Christmas season.

The very hands-on government official has been trending for his daily activities. He is known for boldly calling out wrongdoers.

King Zuba leads compliance task force

There have been incidents where the Mayor stormed Adum, Kumasi, with his task force and seized food being sold at unauthorised locations.

On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, King Zuba stormed the Kejetia Market, where he was seen sweeping a street.

His decision to sweep amazed onlookers and market traders alike.

A young man attempted to intervene by taking over the broom, but King Zuba insisted on finishing what he had started and continued sweeping the tarred street.

His act of humility left onlookers in awe as they began to cheer.

These actions, among others, he has led in his community, have generated admiration for him, as he refuses to tolerate wrongdoing.

Kumasi Mayor visits China City after fire incident

The Kumasi Mayor, Richard Kwasi Ofori, visited the China City Mall at Kumasi Santasi Roundabout after news broke about a fire outbreak on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

The mayor, popularly called Zuba, was there to assess the damage himself and to ensure that all necessary steps were being taken to manage the fire.

In a video on X, the mayor was seen consoling a female Chinese national who was crying following the devastating fire that consumed the newly built shopping mall.

The woman kept wiping her tears while standing close to him. Richard Kwasi Ofori then held her with his right hand and pulled her closer, trying to console her.

A Chinese man approached during the emotional moment, and the mayor allowed the lady to be taken away so he could continue his visit.

Peeps react to Kumasi Mayor’s actions

YEN.com.gh compiled several comments from the video.

@SierraSec_NG wrote:

"His whole exercise must be done across the country, especially in Accra Central. You will see how much traffic will be reduced."

@OKCephas wrote:

"Once a leader starts doing this, it’s clear that there is a problem. What do you pay the workers for?"

@jay_onemoney wrote:

"Let this man decide to stand for MP, he will bitterly lose, perhaps. Just because he’s not leading in favour of some people, but leading to make sure the right thing is done."

@2xnmore wrote:

"All be settings. Hopefully, work was actually done. 👏"

@agkpope wrote:

"Just call the commander to give you one police officer to do this job."

@agkpope wrote:

"PR fuor."

Watch the X video below:

Kumasi Mayor Richard Kwasi Ofori sweeps a dirty street in the Ashanti Capital to promote cleanliness. Photo credit: @Gists Online/TikTok Source: TikTok

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Boss bans selling on pavements

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi, as he issued his first directive following his appointment.

The directive comes ahead of a decongestion exercise set to begin next week.

Speaking after his confirmation on Thursday, April 10, Boadi said the assembly would roll out a sweeping decongestion exercise in the coming week.

Source: YEN.com.gh