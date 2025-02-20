Ghanaian dancehall musician Wendy Shay has become the newest brand ambassador for Hisense Ghana

She made the announcement on social medi on her 29th birthday which she celebrated on February 20, 2025

Many people wished her a happy birthday while others congratulated her in the comments

Dancehall musician Wendy Shay became the newest brand ambassador for the international appliances brand, Hisense, on her 29th birthday on February 20, 2025.

Wendy SHay becomes Hisense ambassador

The dancehall musician joins the likes of actress Nana Ama McBrown, Kumawood actors Akrobeto and Lil Win, singer King Promise, and dancer Dancegod Lloyd as Hisense ambassadors.

In a video she shared on her 29th birthday, Wendy Shay's team unveiled her Hisense contract to her by spreading roses on the floor of her residence from the hallway to the kitchen.

She was left in awe at the heartwarming gesture, and the lovely birthday message displayed on the Hisense fridge.

When the Habibi crooner opened the fridge, she could not control her emotions as she screamed with joy while picking the roses. Her manager told her to search through the pile of roses since her Hisence contract was hidden in it.

She leapt for joy after finding the contract, and in the caption of the Instagram post, she announced that she was officially a brand ambassador for Hisense Ghana.

"I’m officially a brand ambassador for Hisense Ghana! 🙌🏾✨What a way to celebrate my birthday 😭🎂 thank you @hisense_ghana for this grand birthday gift …"

She thanked Mrs McBrown Mensah for calling her and welcoming her warmly into the Hisense family.

"And Her Excellency madam Hisense @iamamamcbrown thank you so much for the call 🙈❤️ and the warm welcome to the big family 🧚🏽‍♀️✨."

She concluded the caption to her Instagram post by thanking her team for the beautiful gesture, hinting that she would address it during their meeting.

"And my team ..you guys really pulled this off we will have a meeting 😃😩."

Reactions to Wendy Shay's Hisense deal

Below are the heartwarming reactions to the video of Wendy Shay announcing her Hisense deal on her 29th birthday:

Akrobeto, Wendy Shay, Nana Ama McBrown in photos

McBrown flaunts cash inside Hisense showroom

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown flaunted money and promoted electrical appliances by Hisense inside the company's showroom at the West Hills Mall.

She sang and danced to Nigerian musicianKizz Daniel's Marhaba and noted that she loved the top-charting songs

Her fervent could not hide their excitement as they thronged to the comment section to share their requests with her, while others admired her beauty.

