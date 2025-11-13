The mother of the deadly El-Wak Stadium stampede victim, Priscilla Akua Nyamalor, has spoken after her daughter's tragic demise in the incident

In an interview, the victim's mother recounted the final conversations she had with her late daughter before she, along with five others died in the stampede

Madam Abigail Nyamalor also narrated how she received the news of her daughter Priscilla's tragic demise during the Army recruitment exercise

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The mother of Priscilla Akua Nyamalor, a victim of the El-Wak Stadium stampede, has broken her silence after her daughter's tragic passing.

El-Wak Stadium stampede victim Priscilla Akua Nyamalor's mother speaks after her daughter's death. Photo source: @3b_spa, @ag_creatives

Source: TikTok

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, a stampede occurred at the stadium during the Ghana Armed Forces' annual recruitment exercise.

In a press statement released by the Armed Forces, six potential recruits died in the unfortunate incident. Many also sustained severe injuries.

The stampede reportedly began after a large number of applicants reportedly breached security protocols.

According to the military, 28 people were taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment. Of these, five were reported to have been in the ICU, while 12 remained in critical condition.

The twenty-two-year-old SHS graduate and worker at the Kasoa branch of the Consolidated Bank Ghana, Priscilla, was among the six individuals whose lives were unfortunately cut short during the tragic incident.

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, a team of journalists from Adom FM visited the deceased's family at their residence in Akweley, Kasoa.

Footage showed the young lady's mother weeping uncontrollably as friends and family members attempted to console her in her emotional state.

The TikTok video of Priscilla Nyamalor's mother weeping over her daughter's demise is below:

Priscilla's mother speaks after her daughter's demise

In an interview with Adom FM, Priscilla Nyamalor's mother, Madam Abigail Nyamalor, recounted her last conversation with her daughter before she received the news of her tragic death in the stampede.

She noted that her daughter had informed her about her plans to enroll in the military and that she escorted her to board a car for the recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Madam Abigail stated that her daughter called and informed her about the large crowd at the Stadium.

Friends mourn the death of Matilda, a Ghanaian lady reportedly killed in the El-Wak Sports Stadium stampede on November 12. Image credit: @efya.icey, @absinsights

Source: TikTok

She noted that Priscilla told her she would switch off her smartphone and that she would be unavailable after she offered her some words of encouragement.

The elderly woman said her daughter assured her that she would return home after she complained about her decision to switch off her phone.

She said:

"I was aware that she was going for the Army recruitment exercise, so I escorted her. Everything was going well. She received a text message, so she went there. When she got there, she told me that there was a huge crowd there."

"So I told her to take heart, be strong, and know that God was by her side. She told me she would switch off her phone and that I would not be able to reach her when I call. I also told her I won't get to hear from her if she turns the phone off. She told me that she would return home."

Madam Abigail noted that she later called her multiple times but was unable to reach her until a young man picked up her call. She said the man remained silent after she told him about her daughter's residency in Kasoa.

Priscilla's mother stated that the man later informed her that her daughter was unwell and had been transported to the 37 Military Hospital for medical treatment.

She noted that she later heard an individual in the background say that her daughter had been a victim of the stampede at the El-Wak Stadium.

Madam Abigail broke down in tears as she narrated how she was later notified that her daughter had passed away in the tragic incident.

The TikTok video of Priscilla Nyamalor's mother speaking about her daughter's demise is below:

Ghanaians mourn Priscilla Nyamalor's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abena Chillta said:

"Err Akua Priscilla, you have worried us paa o."

Adwoa Focus remarked:

"Aaah 💔😭. This is so sad 😭. If you haven’t been there before, you won’t understand. 💔"

Anitaadjei10 commented:

"Ah, what a world. 😭😭😭 I can't even hold my tears."

Efya_Toosweet wrote:

"Oh Priscilla. Hmm, may your soul rest in peace."

Stampede victim Midorse Matilda's friends mourn demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the El-Wak Sports Stadium stampede victim Midorse Matilda's friends mourned after her tragic demise.

The deceased's friends shared videos and photos of the young lady with emotional tributes on TikTok.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to mourn Midorse Matilda following her death in the stampede.

Source: YEN.com.gh